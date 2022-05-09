Walgreens agrees to pay $683M in opioid case

Woman From Louisiana Sentenced to Prison and Ordered to Pay Restitution for Theft of Government Funds. United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that U.S. District Judge Brian A. Jackson sentenced Neiyondra Rogers, age 38, of Greensburg, Louisiana, to 33 months in federal prison following her conviction for theft of government funds. The Court further sentenced Rogers to serve three years of supervised release following her term of imprisonment and ordered her to pay restitution in the amount of $179,252.85 to the USDA’s Child and Adult Care Food Program; $20,832 to the Small Business Administration (SBA); and $16,961 to the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

GREENSBURG, LA ・ 9 DAYS AGO