ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued May 09 at 7:52AM CDT until May 09 at 1:00PM CDT by NWS

willmarradio.com
 2 days ago

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 192 IS IN EFFECT...

www.willmarradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Fire weather warning for several counties in the Basin

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The National Weather Service says that several counties in the area are under a Red Flag Warning, meaning that the weather conditions we’re experiencing could lead to brush fires. In a recent news release, the NWS says that a Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either […]
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy