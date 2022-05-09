ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana Inmate Accused Of Murder Wins Primary Election

By Amy Adams
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Indiana man accused of murdering his wife, won the Republican primary for seat on a township board. Andrew Wilhoite, who...

Comments / 11

D3DMAnchorage
2d ago

You can vote 🗳️ a Ham sandwich 🥪 into a political office the way things have been going 😏

Reply(1)
5
Megan Clayton Albright
2d ago

Makes me sick thinking people still voted for him after he admitted he killed her.

Reply
5
Complex

Man Accused of Killing His Wife Wins Local GOP Primary From Jail

An accused murderer is one step closer to holding public office. According to NBC News, Indiana resident Andrew Wilhoite is among three candidates who won a local GOP primary for the Clinton Township Board. The 40-year-old man reportedly secured 60 out of a total 276 votes on Tuesday, while the other candidates received 110 and 106 votes, respectively. It’s reported there are only three candidates running for three open seats on the board. No democrats are vying for a spot.
