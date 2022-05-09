Indiana Inmate Accused Of Murder Wins Primary Election
An Indiana man accused of murdering his wife, won the Republican primary for seat on a township board. Andrew Wilhoite, who...hot96.com
An Indiana man accused of murdering his wife, won the Republican primary for seat on a township board. Andrew Wilhoite, who...hot96.com
You can vote 🗳️ a Ham sandwich 🥪 into a political office the way things have been going 😏
Makes me sick thinking people still voted for him after he admitted he killed her.
Comments / 11