Bono and the Edge Perform in Ukrainian Bomb Shelter

By Corey Irwin
Y-105FM
Y-105FM
 2 days ago
U2 members Bono and the Edge delivered a surprise performance inside a subway station in Kyiv, Ukraine that is serving as a bomb shelter. “President Zelensky invited us to perform in Kyiv as a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people and so that’s what we’ve come to do,” Bono noted...

Rochester, MN
Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

