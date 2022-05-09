ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Court battle over Pennsylvania climate rule set to begin

 2 days ago
The battle over the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative is now in the courts. Parties arguing over whether Pennsylvania should participate in the regional effort among 11 other states will soon start presenting their arguments in the courtroom. There are two cases concerning RGGI before Commonwealth Court. One is between...

Analyzer
2d ago

Man, will Pennsylvanians be surprised by their near future Electric Bills... It will make gasoline pricing look like a gift from Zeus......

10
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before Pennsylvanians hit the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Learn more about […]
abc27 News

Wolf Administration calls to raise Pa. minimum wage

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier joined other legislators and Knead Pizza employees at Harrisburg’s Broad Street Market to highlight Governor Wolf’s minimum wage proposal. Employees shared the real-life impacts a higher minimum wage would have on thousands of workers and their families. However, not everyone agrees with […]
WTRF

Pennsylvania residents and out-of-state travelers will need a REAL ID to board an airplane starting next year

PHILADELPHIA — Travelers who want to board an airplane will soon need a star on their driver’s license, indicating that it is a REAL ID-compliant credential or they will need another form of approved identification to board their flight or enter a secure federal facility. Pennsylvania’s REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and identification cards have a small star in a gold circle in the upper right corner to indicate that it meets new federal regulations that establish minimum security standards.
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Sentenced for Fraudulently Obtaining Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Luis Mercado, age 44, of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on May 4, 2022, to 10 months imprisonment by U.S. District Court Judge Sylvia H. Rambo, for fraudulently claiming pandemic unemployment assistance funds. Mercado was also ordered to pay $37,555 in restitution.
Pocono Update

Several Pennsylvania Counties Under Quarantine As Spotted Lanternflies Cause Severe Damage

Lanternflies cause severe damage in several Pennsylvania counties, with the infestation, many of them go under quarantine. The lanternfly is capable of causing damage on an extreme scale. According to Pennsylvania Department Of Agriculture (PDA) Including damage to vines, crops, and other various plants and trees. Trees wilt, sap ooze, leaves curl and dieback, and wither on trees. Spotted lanternflies also excrete a sugary material known as honeydew which is detrimental to plants because it induces the growth of black mold. While honeydew may be harmless to humans, it is not welcoming towards any vegetal lifeforms. Outdoor enthusiasts report lanternflies affecting their quality of life; when it comes to enjoying nature, air quality, and outdoor activities. Lanternflies swarm in the air, covering trees and even coating decks and play equipment with their honeydew. The Asian Spotted Lanternfly is an invasive species that has called the Poconos home since 2014. It has since infested nearly all of Pennsylvania, including the quarantined Monroe County.
abc27 News

California kingsnake found in Pa. barn

With the weather getting warmer, the wildlife is waking up, and people are bound to see more critters out and about. But what Midstate residents may not expect to see here is a snake from the other side of the country.
WETM 18 News

Changes coming for tipped workers in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Changes are coming for workers who earn tips in Pennsylvania. On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced regulations that change Pennsylvania’s Minimum Wage Act rules by updating how employers pay tipped workers and ensuring that salaried employees with fluctuating schedules are appropriately compensated for overtime. The Independent Regulatory […]
Rolling Stone

Trump’s Coup Kingpin Pushed Pennsylvania to Throw Away Thousands of 2020 Ballots

Click here to read the full article. John Eastman’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election extended well beyond authoring the infamous “coup memo” instructing Mike Pence to illegally block the Electoral College  certification on Jan. 6. The Denver Post reported on Tuesday that the former Trump lawyer also pushed Republicans in Pennsylvania to throw out thousands of absentee ballots in an effort to swing the crucial state to the former president. The revelation is part of a trove of emails the Colorado Ethics Institute obtained through a public records request from the University of Colorado, where Eastman was...
Pennsylvania electric generation costs increasing up to 45% on June 1

Pennsylvania regulators are warning consumers that most utilities will be increasing their prices for electric generation on June 1. Energy supply costs will increase between 6% and 45% across the state for consumers who aren’t under contract with a supplier, according to the state’s Public Utility Commission. Most...
