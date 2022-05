Expect Blake Lively to pull some jaw-dropping, eye-popping glamorous looks when she and her husband Ryan Reynolds hit the 2022 Met Gala on May 2. However, in the week leading up to the fashion extravaganza, Blake, 34, kept it casual when taking a stroll with Ryan, 45. The couple recently hit the streets of New York City, with Blake rocking a black-and-white flannel, some comfy-looking sweatpants, and some sneakers. Blake left her makeup behind and looked radiant as she walked along the streets. The Gossip Girl alum carried her heavier coat since New York City temperatures have been in the late 50s/mid-60s.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 16 DAYS AGO