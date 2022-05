FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A homeowner said Monday that county assessors need to better tailor home valuations. Michael McMann’s property tax bill shows he owes about $1,300 more this year than he did last year due to a roughly 20% spike in his home valuation. McMann said he thinks the Hamilton County assessor overvalued his home, so he has already filed an appeal.

HAMILTON COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO