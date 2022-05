INDIANAPOLIS–Smoke and large orange flames could be seen for miles at a home on the north side of Indianapolis Monday night. The fire was at 3615 North Capitol Avenue, which is not far from Crown Hill Cemetery, and near the intersection of 38th and Meridian streets. The fire started in one house and spread to another house at 3611 North Capitol. Firefighters with the Indianapolis Fire Department were dispatched to the home before 6:30 pm.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO