Hudson Falls, NY

Hudson Falls student heads to international science competition

By Jaclyn Cangro
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor about two years, Hudson Falls High School senior Ashlyn Hutchinson has been studying algae. She started with a year of preliminary research. That was followed by months of experiments, data analysis and creating a presentation. Her research has focused on how to get rid of a toxic...

