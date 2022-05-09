ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Wicker Park Farmers Market Kicks Off Outdoor Season Sunday

By Quinn Myers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICKER PARK — The Wicker Park Farmers Market is back Sunday, returning to its summer digs in the neighborhood’s namesake park. This year’s market will feature 46 vendors, ranging from local farms to bakeries and a local pet treat store. The market will run 8 a.m.-2...

