A U.S. Army officer has been convicted in the first known court-martial for refusing to follow COVID-19 orders, reports revealed this week. 1st Lt. Mark Bashaw, who is assigned to the Army Public Health Center at Aberdeen Proving Ground, was charged in February with court-martial offenses for refusing to work from home against COVID-19, failing to submit to a COVID-19 test after arriving at work in person, and refusing to wear a mask. Army Times reported Tuesday that Bashaw was found guilty on Friday of two specifications of refusing to follow orders.

MILITARY ・ 7 DAYS AGO