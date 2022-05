Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said that he will not lead the DUP back into powersharing until issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol are resolved.It comes as Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill said that the DUP and British Government must accept and respect the democratic result of the Northern Ireland Assembly elections.The DUP leader said that the “long shadow” of the Northern Ireland Protocol is casting its mark over politics in the region.Speaking at a press conference with his new MLA team at Stormont, Sir Jeffrey said: “We want to see this place up and running as soon as possible.“We...

