Win Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari Tickets Weekdays at 7AM

By Liberty
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Our friends at Holiday World are ready to host you and your family. We are giving away tickets every day at 7:00 A.M. with 'The Most Totally Awesome Radio Contest' on The MY Morning Show with Bobby & Liberty. New For 2022. Probably the most exciting change for this...

Adult-Only Nights at Indiana Waterpark are a Can’t Miss

An Indiana waterpark is hosting adults-only nights where you can have all the fun you want, kid-free. You're never too old to be a kid again (in some cases). Especially when it comes to having some fun during the summer. When you think about summer fun, you typically try to find things that the kids would enjoy. Let's take waterparks for example. We have several here in Indiana. The closest to our area is Splashin' Safari. You might have some fun in the process with the family, but sometimes you might feel as if you could have a little more fun if you didn't have to keep an eye on the kids, you know...the responsible adult stuff. However, one Indiana waterpark is offering you an adults-only, after-hours adventure that you might not want to pass up...oh and by the way, adult beverages are involved too!
3 QC Family Fun Spots are Giving Away Memberships for Your Family

Summer is a rough time for parents. We want our kids to learn and grow and experience fun things. And they want to watch YouTube and text and nap. I used to ride my bike all day. And I mean ALL DAY LONG! We'd come home for lunch and get back at night before the street lights came on. And that's the only time we were home.
Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
I Saw a Pair of Beautiful Woodpeckers in My Indiana Backyard [Pics]

I live in one of those "in-between" areas of Evansville, here in Southern Indiana. It definitely can't be considered the city, but it also definitely isn't the country. Where we live there is plenty of wooded areas and access to a few different water sources, so we are used to seeing several different kinds of wildlife in our yard and around our house.
Foley Swimming Pool Sets Tentative Opening Date of June 8th, 2022

Is there anything better than doing a cannonball into a pool on a hot summer day? We will be doing that soon enough at the Foley Municipal Swimming Pool. The Foley Municipal Swimming pool is one of the few outdoor aquatic centers in the area. The pool is open seven days a week throughout the summer, offering water fun for all ages.
Evansville, Indiana Hosts First-Ever Over The Edge Event For Granted [PHOTOS]

Saturday started out overcast and kind of cool, by the afternoon the sun was out, and the temperature on the roof of the CenterPoint Energy building was around 100 degrees. Okay, that's a little dramatic, but it was hot. By around 4:00 PM it was a race against the weather to get the final rappelers down the ropes, and onto the ground. You can see the clouds rolling in, but everyone was able to rappel.
New Shows Highlight the Opening of Guntown Mountain in Cave City, Kentucky

Not EVERYTHING that's old is new again; sometimes what's nostalgic should remain nostalgic. But that's not the case with Guntown Mountain in Cave City. For years, the vintage tourist attraction in south central Kentucky was somewhat dormant while the old favorites around the rest of town remained active. But there was enough demand to bring Guntown Mountain that this particular thing that WAS old is brand new again...and open for the season.
Backroad Ball Women's Moto Camping Weekend Postponed Until 2023

Eastern Canada’s Backroad Ball, a celebration of all women motorcyclists (and the moto-curious) in and around Eastern Canada, just announced that it is postponing the 2022 Backroad Ball until 2023. For those unfamiliar, it’s a motorcycle adventure and campout weekend filled with music, rides, tales ‘round a campfire, a dirt bike clinic, and assorted other moto-related activities—for women, by women.
Stay at This Illinois Airbnb Named Most Expensive at $5K A Night

Now, this is an Airbnb that I wish I could afford to stay at. For $5,000 a night you to can stay at the Burton H. Hales Mansion located in Oak Park Illinois and named the most expensive in Illinois by joybird. This Airbnb would be great for a small wedding, family reunion, or some sort of party like a bridal or baby shower. With the rental of this Airbnb you get access to the outdoor courtyard, the first-floor performance hall, dining room and study, and the four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and not one but four porches.
Indiana’s Patoka Lake Sunset Wine Cruises Return This June

If you love being on the water, sunsets, and wine, then a trip to Patoka Lake this summer should be something you'll want to make happen. Patoka Lake is the second-largest reservoir in the U.S. state of Indiana. It spans three different counties in Southern Indiana. The lake is a beautiful to swim, boat, camp, fish, and more. One cool thing that Patoka Lake has to offer during the summer is a nice date night or girls' night out with a sunset wine cruise.
My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

