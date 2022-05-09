ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon explains why he chose South Florida over Oklahoma, Missouri

By Stephen Samra about 6 hours
Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Former Baylor star signal-caller Gerry Bohanon announced his transfer destination on Instagram on Sunday afternoon, revealing he’ll be suiting up for the South Florida Bulls next season. Before choosing the Bulls, Bohannon visited an SEC program in Missouri, and had interest from Oklahoma to remain the in Big 12.

Still, South Florida is where Bohanon wanted to be. Afterwards, he explained what led him to deciding the Bulls were a better fit for him than other big-name programs.

“It was USF because I believed in Coach [Jeff] Scott,” Bohanon said, via Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times. “I believe in that staff, I believe in everything they’re doing right now.”

Bohanon was far and away the top quarterback prospect remaining in the transfer portal, not only because of his passing ability, but because of his dynamic running ability in the open field. On Nov. 13, he gashed the Sooners’ defense to the tune of 107 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries, an average of 11.9 yards per touch. He also proved to be a very efficient passer last year, completing 62.9 percent of his passes for 2,200 yards, while tossing in 18 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.

According to the best available rankings for quarterbacks remaining in the portal, On3 ranked Bohanon as the No. 1 quarterback on the board.

Now, Gerry Bohanon will be on the hunt to turn in a successful season for South Florida in 2022. The Bulls believed in him, and the former Baylor star quarterback will be looking to turn their belief into some victories.

For updates on where all the different college football prospects across America are headed this offseason, keep it locked to the 2022 On3 Transfer Portal Wire.

On3’s Wade Peery contributed to this article.

