Lexington, KY

KSR Today: Monday things to know after a busy Derby weekend

 2 days ago
(Photo: Michael Loccisano / Getty Images)

No Monday morning is easy, but we could’ve used a couple extra hours of sleep this Monday morning after a very busy weekend in the Bluegrass and beyond. Of course, Saturday was the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby, where Rich Strike shocked the world with his 80-1 upset win in the Fastest Two Minutes. Should we watch his comeback again? We should watch his comeback again.

Saturday also gave us another upset: Kentucky Baseball’s stunning upset of No. 1 Tennessee in Kentucky Proud Park. With its back against the wall in the 2022 season, Kentucky won the first two of the three-game series to give Tennessee its first losing series of the season. The Vols had only lost two SEC games all year and four in total prior to holding back-to-back Ls in Lexington.

At the same time Saturday afternoon, Kentucky Men’s Tennis defended home court(s) in its NCAA Tournament pod over at the Hilary J. Boone Tennis Complex. Eighth-seeded Kentucky beat Northwestern in the tournament’s second round to advance to the Sweet 16.

Then on Sunday, we celebrated mothers. And did yark work. Here are the headlines you might’ve missed over the last 24 hours and what’s ahead for the week, beginning with two major stories from Kentucky’s two major sports. One bad, one good. Let’s get the bad out of the way first.

Chris Rodriguez arrested, charged with DUI

Early Sunday morning, Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez was pulled over within eyesight of Kroger Field and charged with careless driving, no tail lamps, and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. He was booked by UK Police.

Obviously, Rodriguez made a very poor decision ahead of his final season in Lexington. He is on track to become the program’s all-time leading rusher this fall, but first there will be consequences for his actions. UK Football has not yet released a statement about one of its star players.

Kentucky Basketball got a commitment Adou Thiero

In happier news from Sunday… Welcome to Big Blue Nation, Adou Thiero!

Thiero pledged his commitment to Kentucky Sunday afternoon to join Cason Wallace and Chris Livingston in the incoming freshman class on next year’s roster. A three-star guard in the graduating high school class, Thiero picked Kentucky over Maryland, Xavier, Cincinnati, and Pittsburgh after a brief recruitment from Kentucky. John Calipari first visited Thiero in March, offered a scholarship that same day, Thiero visited in late April, and committed yesterday. Only 43 days between Calipari’s in-home visit and the commitment.

Once Thiero made it official, John Calipari’s public statement read, “I am excited to have Adou join our program. He is a great kid who comes from a terrific family. Adou is a winner who fought through some adversity last summer and then led his team to the state championship game. Much like Dom (Hawkins) and Derek (Willis), Adou understands the grind and process of development here. He knows nothing will be easy, but he has great size and has the makeup of the kind of guard who excels here, someone who can play on the ball or off and can finish at the rim in a variety of ways. I can’t wait to coach him and help him reach his goals.”

Adou Thiero’s YouTube highlights

Kentucky Basketball: NOW HIRING

If YOU would like to coach Adiou Thiero and the rest of the 2022-23 team, Kentucky Men’s Basketball posted a job opening for a new assistant coach. You won’t get the job, but you can apply to sit in the seat once held by Jai Lucas, who recently left for the same role at Duke.

Dontaie Allen wants the smoke

Also in basketball news, Dontaie Allen is very comfortable in his new basketball home at Western Kentucky. On Sunday, he tweeted he wants WKU to play Kentucky next season.

Reminder: Oscar Tshiebwe had 28 rebounds in Kentucky’s 35-point win over the Hilltoppers not even five months ago.

Moving on…

Rate QB1’s Derby outfit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ok5ei_0fXj7MEW00
(Photo: Michael Loccisano / Getty Images)

KSR photographer Dr. Mike profiled on Derby Day coverage

In case you missed it, watch LEX18’s feature on our good friend and photographer Dr. Michael Huang and the story behind one of his best photos. It’s more than a picture.

Kentucky Softball won its regular season finale, on to the SEC Tournament

Kentucky Softball closed the book on 2022’s regular season with a run-rule victory at South Carolina. The Wildcats won 13-5 in five innings to clinch the series over the Gamecocks and a 35-16 (13-11) record for the year.

Up next, a double-bye in the SEC Tournament down in Gainesville as the No. 4 seed in the field. Kentucky begins its conference tournament play on Thursday with one of South Carolina, Texas A&M, or Florida, whichever reaches the quarterfinal.

Kentucky Women’s Golf begins NCAA postseason play today

Kentucky is a five-seed waaaaaaaaay out there in Stanford, California for the NCAA Regionals. The ‘Cats are at Stanford Golf Course for three days of preliminary rounds of the NCAA Championship beginning today.

Last year Kentucky reached the NCAA Finals for the first time since 1992. Run it back?

Tonight in the NBA Playoffs

Sunday gave us vintage James Harden and Chris Paul shouting at a teenager for putting hands on Paul’s mother and wife. Tonight it’s a couple of Game 4s with Boston at Milwaukee at 7:30 followed by Memphis at Golden State in the nightcap.

Boston and Memphis are playing to even the series on the road. Memphis will be without Ja Morant.

Tune in to KSR

Matt Jones and Ryan Lemond are coming up with Shannon The Dude at 10 AM. Come back here in an hour for ways to listen.

Go Cats and good luck with your Monday.

