ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

West Town Community Groups Throw Support Behind Chicago United Ward Map In Bid To Keep ‘Our Neighborhoods Together’

By Quinn Myers
blockclubchicago.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST TOWN — Four West Town and Wicker Park neighborhood groups are backing a proposed ward map that would unify their areas under one alderperson, contradicting local City Council members as the remapping deadline looms. The Chicago United Map backed by the City Council’s Rules Committee and Black...

blockclubchicago.org

Comments / 0

Related
WGN Radio

Ald. Reilly on Mayor Lightfoot’s pick for a new casino: ‘Is this the best site for the city of Chicago and does it provide the greatest benefit to the taxpayer?’

42nd Ward Ald. Brendan Reilly joins John Williams to discuss Mayor Lightfoot picking Bally’s for Chicago’s first casino license. Ald. Reilly talks about the lack of transparency from the Lightfoot administration about the three finalists, why he thinks the process was rushed, what concerns him about Mayor Lightfoot’s choice, and if he thinks the mayor has enough […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
City
Ashland, IL
CBS Chicago

Applications end this Friday for Chicago Resilient Communities guaranteed basic income program

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Time is running out to apply for the Chicago Resilient Communities guaranteed basic income pilot program. The program will give cash to 5,000 Chicago families who could use a financial boost. Low-income households will get $500 a month for a year. The program began accepting applications on April 25, and will continue accepting them through 11:59 p.m. this coming Friday at chicago.gov/cashpilot. To qualify for the program, residents must have lived in Chicago for at least one year, be 18 years old or older, have experienced economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and have a household income below 250 percent of the federal poverty level. That's $57,575 for a family of three, according to the Mayor's office. The city has chosen international nonprofit GiveDirectly and Denver-based tech platform AidKit to administer the program. YWCA of Metropolitan Chicago, the Center for Changing Lives, Phalanx Family Services, Pui Tak Center, Spanish Coalition for Housing, and the United African Organization to conduct outreach efforts to get eligible Chicagoans to sign up for the program. The City Council approved the basic income pilot program as part of Lightfoot's $16.7 billion budget plan for 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Hopkins
Person
Lori Lightfoot
CBS Chicago

City Council committee votes down ordinance to halt water shutoffs, expand billing relief

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Aldermen on Tuesday voted down a proposal to make permanent the city's ban on water shutoffs, while expanding utility billing relief programs, after the Lightfoot administration expressed concerns with the cost of the program, and claimed deadlines set by the ordinance would be impossible to meet.The City Council Environmental Protection Committee voted 5-8 on the so-called "Water For All" ordinance sponsored by Ald. Daniel La Spata (1st), who was forced to use a rare parliamentary maneuver to schedule a vote on his proposal after it had been allowed to languish in the committee for more than a...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#Defection#Wards#The Chicago United Map#The Rules Committee#The Wicker Park Committee#East Village Association#The 1st Ward
CBS Chicago

Man shot and critically wounded in Lincoln Park robbery on heels of seven other attacks

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A horrifying shooting in the Lincoln Park neighborhood left a man fighting for his life early Friday, and it may have all been over a cellphone. The robbery happened just blocks away from where a DePaul University student was also robbed. Police Friday evening said in a community alert that it is part of a pattern of eight "related" attacks and robberies in the Lincoln Park and Lakeview areas within the past 48 hours. But later Friday evening, Chicago Police News Affairs said the shooting was only connected to one robbery targeting the DePaul student a few minutes earlier,...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Block Club Chicago

Chatham’s Soul Veg City Opening South Shore Outpost Thanks To City Grant: ‘We’re In A Perfect Location’

SOUTH SHORE — South Shore residents will soon be able to enjoy Soul Veg City’s beloved mac and cheese and hot pot pies in their own neighborhood. Soul Veg City, 203 E. 75th St., is one of 26 projects receiving funding through the Chicago Recovery Plan Community Development Grant, an initiative to help businesses emerge from the pandemic. Co-owner Lori Seay said she and her brother, Arel Israel, will use their $207,540 to launch a Soul Veg City grab-and-go eatery at 1536 E. 75th St.
CHICAGO, IL
Herald & Review

Chicago mayor’s race 2023 lineup: Who is in, who is out, who is undecided

As Chicago emerges from a pandemic, copes with fallout from civil unrest and addresses crime, the race for Chicago mayor in 2023 is shaping up to be hotly contested. Election Day for the mayor’s race is Feb. 28, 2023. If no candidate receives a majority of votes in February, a runoff election will be held on April 4, 2023.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy