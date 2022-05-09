NC State baseball weekend recap: Bullpen falters

NC State baseball pitcher Matt Willadsen (Photo from NC State baseball)

NC State baseball dropped a rivalry series at home to North Carolina, losing Friday and in the second game of a doubleheader Sunday.

Both defeats came due to late runs for the Heels. A ninth-inning sacrifice fly scored what proved to be the winning run for UNC in an 8-7 Heels victory for the series opener.

Game three hurt more for NC State. Leading 6-5 in the eighth inning, Wolfpack closer Chris Villaman surrendered a two-run homer that proved to be the difference in North Carolina’s 7-6 win.

In the doubleheader opener, NC State cruised to a 9-2 win thanks to a complete game performance from suddenly hot pitcher Matt Willadsen.

At The Plate For NC State Baseball

Scoring runs was not the issue for NC State against a staff that is statistically in the top half of the ACC. Senior centerfielder Devonte Brown set the tone at the top of the lineup by going 6 for 14 at the plate over the weekend with a homer.

Six different NC State batters hit home runs during the doubleheader Sunday, including freshman designated hitter Tommy White.

Also homering was sophomore first baseman LuJames Groover III, but Groover, who also doubled twice during the series, left Sunday’s game with what appeared to be a hamstring injury.

On The Mound

Willadsen loves pitching against UNC for NC State.

Last season, Willadsen closed the opener of a doubleheader and then returned to start game two. Between the two appearances, Willadsen threw 9.1 innings and allowed three earned runs on seven hits. NC State won both games.

On Sunday, Willadsen, gave up one earned run on five hits, walking two while striking out nine.

The NC State bullpen struggled, however. In game one over five innings the relievers gave up six earned runs on eight hits and also had four walks, including the leadoff hitter in the ninth who proved to be the winning run.

In game two, the two earned runs in 2.2 innings was the difference.

ACC Standings And Schedule

Atlantic Division

TeamACC W-L-TPct.Overall W-L-TPct.

Louisville15-8-1.64633-13-1.713

Notre Dame13-8.61928-10.737

Florida State13-11.54228-17.622

NC State12-11.52230-15.667

Wake Forest11-12-1.47933-14-1.698

Clemson9-14.39131-17.646

Boston College5-22.18519-30.388

Coastal Division

TeamACC W-LPct.Overall W-LPct.

Miami17-7.70835-12.745

Virginia Tech14-8.63633-10.767

Virginia14-10.58334-12.739

Pittsburgh12-11.52226-19.578

Georgia Tech12-15.44427-21.562

North Carolina10-14.41727-18.600

Duke9-15.37520-26.435

Weekend series schedule:

North Carolina 2, NC State 1

Florida State 2, Boston College 1

Pittsburgh 2, Duke 1

Clemson 3, Georgia Tech 0

Louisville 1, Wake Forest 1, Tie 1

Miami 3, North Dakota State 0

Virginia Tech 2, Villanova 0

Midweek Action For NC State Baseball

The Wolfpack (30-15 overall, 12-11 ACC), hits the road for four games this week, starting Tuesday at UNC Wilmington. NC State defeated the Seahawks 7-6 in Raleigh on April 12.

UNC Wilmington is 25-21 overall this year and 10-8 in the Colonial Athletic Association, which is fourth place in the competitive mid-major conference.

