NC State baseball weekend recap: Bullpen falters
NC State baseball dropped a rivalry series at home to North Carolina, losing Friday and in the second game of a doubleheader Sunday.
Both defeats came due to late runs for the Heels. A ninth-inning sacrifice fly scored what proved to be the winning run for UNC in an 8-7 Heels victory for the series opener.
Game three hurt more for NC State. Leading 6-5 in the eighth inning, Wolfpack closer Chris Villaman surrendered a two-run homer that proved to be the difference in North Carolina’s 7-6 win.
In the doubleheader opener, NC State cruised to a 9-2 win thanks to a complete game performance from suddenly hot pitcher Matt Willadsen.
At The Plate For NC State Baseball
Scoring runs was not the issue for NC State against a staff that is statistically in the top half of the ACC. Senior centerfielder Devonte Brown set the tone at the top of the lineup by going 6 for 14 at the plate over the weekend with a homer.
Six different NC State batters hit home runs during the doubleheader Sunday, including freshman designated hitter Tommy White.
Also homering was sophomore first baseman LuJames Groover III, but Groover, who also doubled twice during the series, left Sunday’s game with what appeared to be a hamstring injury.
On The Mound
Willadsen loves pitching against UNC for NC State.
Last season, Willadsen closed the opener of a doubleheader and then returned to start game two. Between the two appearances, Willadsen threw 9.1 innings and allowed three earned runs on seven hits. NC State won both games.
On Sunday, Willadsen, gave up one earned run on five hits, walking two while striking out nine.
The NC State bullpen struggled, however. In game one over five innings the relievers gave up six earned runs on eight hits and also had four walks, including the leadoff hitter in the ninth who proved to be the winning run.
In game two, the two earned runs in 2.2 innings was the difference.
ACC Standings And Schedule
Atlantic Division
TeamACC W-L-TPct.Overall W-L-TPct.
Louisville15-8-1.64633-13-1.713
Notre Dame13-8.61928-10.737
Florida State13-11.54228-17.622
NC State12-11.52230-15.667
Wake Forest11-12-1.47933-14-1.698
Clemson9-14.39131-17.646
Boston College5-22.18519-30.388
Coastal Division
TeamACC W-LPct.Overall W-LPct.
Miami17-7.70835-12.745
Virginia Tech14-8.63633-10.767
Virginia14-10.58334-12.739
Pittsburgh12-11.52226-19.578
Georgia Tech12-15.44427-21.562
North Carolina10-14.41727-18.600
Duke9-15.37520-26.435
Weekend series schedule:
North Carolina 2, NC State 1
Florida State 2, Boston College 1
Pittsburgh 2, Duke 1
Clemson 3, Georgia Tech 0
Louisville 1, Wake Forest 1, Tie 1
Miami 3, North Dakota State 0
Virginia Tech 2, Villanova 0
Midweek Action For NC State Baseball
The Wolfpack (30-15 overall, 12-11 ACC), hits the road for four games this week, starting Tuesday at UNC Wilmington. NC State defeated the Seahawks 7-6 in Raleigh on April 12.
UNC Wilmington is 25-21 overall this year and 10-8 in the Colonial Athletic Association, which is fourth place in the competitive mid-major conference.
——
Talk about NC State baseball inside The Wolves’ Den
Subscribe to our YouTube channel
Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
Comments / 0