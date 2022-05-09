LOOK: NFL announces Monday Night Football doubleheader for Week 2

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

ESPN’s Monday Night Football made a major announcement on Monday morning, revealing an early season doubleheader that will take place in Week 2. The new Monday Night Football commentator team of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman joined Good Morning America to unveil the matchups.

The Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills will be the first matchup. That game will kick off at 7:15 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted on ESPN. That won’t be the only matchup on, however, as the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles will be playing at 8:30 p.m. ET, broadcasted on ABC.

The full NFL schedule reveal will be on Thursday, May 12 at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network. For now, though, the league has given an intriguing glimpse into its Week 2 slate, at least for Monday Night Football.

Monday Night Football will have some interesting storylines in Week 2

The Bills and Titans will be a great matchup to kick off Monday Night Football in the second week of the season. Both Buffalo and Tennessee are coming off of disappointing playoff losses last season. The Titans also saw some changes in the offseason, notably trading away star wide receiver A.J. Brown.

Brown will still be playing in this Monday Night Football doubleheader, but he will now be part of the Eagles rather than the Titans. The Eagles committed to Jalen Hurts in the offseason, at least for this year. Philadelphia is looking to take another step forward this season and truly contend at the top of the NFC East.

Minnesota has a brand new regime, with Kevin O’Connell taking over as the Vikings new head coach and a new front office in place. The roster itself is largely the same, but this primetime matchup will give a first look as to where Minnesota stands this season as they also look to leap back into playoff contention.