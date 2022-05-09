ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

LOOK: NFL announces Monday Night Football doubleheader for Week 2

By Jonathan Wagner about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rFMkT_0fXj6Oxl00
Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

ESPN’s Monday Night Football made a major announcement on Monday morning, revealing an early season doubleheader that will take place in Week 2. The new Monday Night Football commentator team of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman joined Good Morning America to unveil the matchups.

The Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills will be the first matchup. That game will kick off at 7:15 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted on ESPN. That won’t be the only matchup on, however, as the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles will be playing at 8:30 p.m. ET, broadcasted on ABC.

The full NFL schedule reveal will be on Thursday, May 12 at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network. For now, though, the league has given an intriguing glimpse into its Week 2 slate, at least for Monday Night Football.

Monday Night Football will have some interesting storylines in Week 2

The Bills and Titans will be a great matchup to kick off Monday Night Football in the second week of the season. Both Buffalo and Tennessee are coming off of disappointing playoff losses last season. The Titans also saw some changes in the offseason, notably trading away star wide receiver A.J. Brown.

Brown will still be playing in this Monday Night Football doubleheader, but he will now be part of the Eagles rather than the Titans. The Eagles committed to Jalen Hurts in the offseason, at least for this year. Philadelphia is looking to take another step forward this season and truly contend at the top of the NFC East.

Minnesota has a brand new regime, with Kevin O’Connell taking over as the Vikings new head coach and a new front office in place. The roster itself is largely the same, but this primetime matchup will give a first look as to where Minnesota stands this season as they also look to leap back into playoff contention.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Richard Sherman Calls Out Steelers QB Kenny Pickett

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Kenny Pickett with their first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, which only led to more questions about his hand size. Pickett, who's hands measured in at 8 and 1/2 inches at the NFL Combine, has played with gloves on throughout his college career. And, at least right now, doesn't appear to be removing the nickname "Kenny Two Gloves" anytime soon.
PITTSBURGH, PA
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings Quarterback Lights up USFL

Multiple former Vikings play in the new league, the USFL. DeMarquis Gates, a linebacker who was part of the 2020 Vikings 90-man roster in preseason, is 5th in the league in tackles. He recorded 27 tackles in just three games. Additionally, he has two and a half sacks, one interception, and two passes defended. A player with stats like this has a chance to play in the NFL.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Report: ‘Door closed’ on Jarvis Landry return to Cleveland Browns

Even after releasing Jarvis Landry, the Cleveland Browns hoped the former Pro Bowl receiver might be willing to return at a lower salary for the opportunity to play with quarterback Deshaun Watson. It’s now reportedly safe to rule out a comeback in Cleveland. Landry, who fired his agent in...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Philadelphia, TN
Nashville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Husband Of Legendary Reporter Erin Andrews

The legendary NFL reporter celebrated a special birthday on Wednesday. Andrews, who covers the NFL for FOX, is an icon in the sideline reporting game. Andrews previously worked for ABC and ESPN, covering college football. She's taken over the NFL sideline reporting role for FOX and handled it with great class. Andrews will be working with some new announcers in 2022, though, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are off to ESPN.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former Tennessee Titans defensive lineman found shot and killed in Dallas

Former Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Du’Vonta Lampkin was found shot to death in Dallas on Thursday Night. According to reports, the 25 year old massive defensive tackle who played college football at Oklahoma was staying at an Airbnb that friends had rented for him while he moved into a new apartment.
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Buck
Person
A.j. Brown
The Spun

Look: The 6 Super Bowl Favorites After The NFL Draft

With the NFL offseason well underway, OddsChecker dropped the Super Bowl odds for some of the league's top teams following the 2022 NFL Draft. And according to the folks over there, the Buffalo Bills are still the favorites to take home next season's Lombardi Trophy. Per OddsChecker's Matt O'Leary:. The...
NFL
The Spun

Look: New Commitment Prediction Made For Arch Manning

In the latest turn in the high-profile recruiting of Arch Manning, one school has quickly separated itself in the eyes of On3 Sports' Recruiting Prediction Machine. According to college football recruiting analyst Gerry Hamilton, the Texas Longhorns are the most likely to land the five-star QB, as it stands now.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monday Night Football#Nfl Network#American Football#Espn#Good Morning America#Titans#The Minnesota Vikings#Abc#Mnf
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews Has 1-Word Reaction To Tom Brady News

Erin Andrews seems to be fired up about working with Tom Brady in the near future. On Tuesday morning, it was announced that Brady will be joining Fox Sports once his playing days are over. That could be after this season, in five seasons, or perhaps even 10 seasons from now.
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers Could Sign Newly Released Pro Bowl Cornerback

One of the areas in which the Green Bay Packers are strong in terms of starting talent is cornerback. Jaire Alexander is a borderline All-Pro, Rasul Douglas almost made the Pro Bowl in just 12 games played, and Eric Stokes was one of the best rookie defensive backs last season. However, after those three, the talent level dips tremendously. Additionally, the Packers did not address the position in the 2022 NFL Draft. For this reason, the Packers could look into signing James Bradberry, who was just released by the New York Giants.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
Yardbarker

This Trade Between the Giants and Packers Sends Pro Bowl Wide Receiver to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers added three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Christian Watson out of NDSU in the second round, Romeo Doubs out of Nevada in the fourth round, and Samouri Toure out of Nebraska in the seventh round. There seems to be pretty high expectations for Watson and Doubs even going into year one. Many fans just hope to see Toure make an impact on special teams. However even with all those assets added, acquiring one more veteran wide receiver could be the missing piece for a Super Bowl run.
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

Things Get Spicy for Vikings Early in 2022 Schedule

For some reason, the NFL is releasing the 2022 regular schedule like a dripping faucet. Of yesteryear, the schedule would just be released, and that was that. Now, though, each television network drizzles tidbits, evidently enhancing the suspense. Well, the Minnesota Vikings learned the second piece of their schedule fate...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
56K+
Followers
45K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy