Notre Dame, IN

Offers Notre Dame has sent out so far during the spring evaluation period

By Mike Singer about 6 hours
 2 days ago
EJ Holland/On3

By our count, Notre Dame has offered 13 new players in three different recruiting classes since the staff hit the road in late April.

NBC Sports

Leftovers & Links: Projecting Notre Dame’s 2022 win total Over/Under

The sportsbooks underestimated Notre Dame last year. Those who follow the team closely saw it clearly in the summer, and if they followed that conviction with their wallet, they were rewarded in mid-November, not even needing to wait until the end of the season. Setting last year’s Irish win total...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame commit Braylon James targets another receiver recruit

It appears Braylon James, a four-star receiver commit for Notre Dame, is using Twitter to attract other recruits. Not long ago, James tweeted out a graphic anticipating a collegiate partnership with fellow Texas native Jaden Greathouse. That must have worked to some degree because the Irish are one of four finalists for Greathouse. With some good mojo, James now is turning his attention to Pennsylvania’s Rodney Gallagher:
