Karine Jean-Pierre to Become the First Black White House Press Secretary

Karine Jean-Pierre is about to make history when she becomes the first-ever Black and first openly gay person to serve as White House press secretary.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced that the current deputy White House press secretary would take over the role after Jen Psaki steps down on May 13.

Psaki has reportedly accepted a gig at MSNBC.

“I am proud to announce that Karine Jean-Pierre will serve as the next White House Press Secretary,” said Biden in his official statement.

“Karine not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris Administration on behalf of the American people. Jill and I have known and respected Karine a long time and she will be a strong voice speaking for me and this Administration,” Biden continued.

Jean-Pierre previously worked for former President Barack Obama and the Biden-Harris presidential campaign. Prior to her White House roles, she was a lecturer at Columbia University.

“Jen Psaki has set the standard for returning decency, respect and decorum to the White House Briefing Room. I want to say thank you to Jen for raising the bar, communicating directly and truthfully to the American people, and keeping her sense of humor while doing so. I thank Jen her service to the country, and wish her the very best as she moves forward,” Biden added.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, the West Indian immigrant acknowledged the work she’d put in to reach her current level of success.

“I think if you are passionate about what you want to be or where you want to go and you work very hard to that goal, it will happen. And, yes, you’ll be knocked down and you’ll have some tough times. And it won’t be easy all the time, but the rewards are pretty amazing, especially if you stay true to yourself.”

Congratulations, Karine!