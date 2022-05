Payroll is one of the most critical functions at any company, as every employee needs to be paid accurately and on time. This important process is rife with delays and errors, however. One-quarter of all workers have experienced paycheck errors, which can be devastating if these individuals do not have savings to fall back on. Because 52% of United States adults say they typically live paycheck to paycheck, any payroll error can quickly result in massive financial hardship.

