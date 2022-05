Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Jerming Rosario was named the California League Pitcher of the Week for games played May 2-8. The right-hander earned his first win of the season with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga after tossing five no-hit innings and collecting six strikeouts against the Lake Elsinore Storm on May 6. Rosario improved to 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA and 1.98 WHIP in 14.2 innings pitched (five games).

