ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

See how many historic sites in Wyoming are at risk of flooding

By Stacker
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D0F2z_0fXivZ9500

investigated how many historic sites are at risk of flooding in Wyoming using data from Federal Emergency Management Agency’s National Risk Index and the National Register of Historic Places.

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Earthquake shakes Yellowstone National Park

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake shook the ground at Yellowstone National Park on Wednesday, according to the Wyoming Geological Society. The quake's epicenter was below Little Saddle Mountain in the Absaroka Range, northeast of Yellowstone Lake, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake originated at a depth of about 8.6 miles, according to the USGS. ...
WYOMING STATE
The Independent

Thousands evacuated from Arizona town after 100 feet ‘wall of fire’ descends

Thousands of northern Arizona residents have been evacuated after strong winds carried a “wall of fire” as high as 100 ft toward buildings.Authorities said about 766 homes and 2,000 residents were evacuated from area north of Flagstaff by Tuesday evening following the Tunnel Fire’s fast approach. About two dozen buildings were estimated to have been destroyed and the 89 highway, which connects remote parts of northern Arizona with Flagstaff, remains shut.Wind speeds up to 50mph were able to carry the flames towards an area of scattered homes, dry grass and Ponderosa pine trees on the outskirts of Flagstaff, authorities said....
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
98.3 The Snake

7 Reasons Why the End of the World May Be Coming to Idaho

The world is in a strange place and things that many thought they would never see or that would ever happen, have occurred in the last few years. There have been diseases spread across the globe, fires that stretch for miles, and giant bugs that parachute. Many of the things that people have witnessed or experienced are defining history, and many of these occurrences are more on the negative side. With so much doom and gloom in the world over the last few years, it makes one question, is the end of the world fast approaching? Here are some reasons, it may be happening sooner than later.
IDAHO STATE
UPI News

N.M. wildfire exceeds 6,000 acres, hundreds of structures destroyed

April 16 (UPI) -- A New Mexico wildfire responsible for thousands of evacuations and the deaths of an elderly couple has grown to more than 6,000 acres, firefighters say. The McBride Fire that has ravaged the village of Ruidoso, N.M., was measured late Friday at 6,185 acres, according to an update issued by state, federal and local fire agencies working with the Southwest Coordination Center.
RUIDOSO, NM
104.7 KISS FM

Mysterious Shape In Wyoming Can Only Be Seen By Satellite

That odd-looking bug thing you're looking at is actually a massive pile of rocks in central/west Wyoming. From way up in space it looks like this. Just a little farther away is a V shape structure of rocks pointing to this weird bug-looking thing. The structure is not small. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Historic Sites#Emergency Management
KIRO 7 Seattle

Early morning earthquake shakes Mount Vernon

Several residents of Mount Vernon were jolted out of bed early Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The magnitude 3.56 earthquake occurred around 4:15 a.m. At a depth of 13.5 kilometers, the epicenter was just east of downtown Mount Vernon. According to the USGS, nearly 400 people...
MOUNT VERNON, WA
KXRM

Fire burning west of Monument

UPDATE (7:34 p.m.): The 320 Fire west of monument is 100% contained, according to the USFS. It burned approximately 0.25 acres. Firefighters remain on scene mopping up hotspots. EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The United States Forest Service (USFS) Pike-San Isabel has reported a half acre fire burning 6 miles west of Monument. The USFS […]
MONUMENT, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
Universe Today

Because of Extreme Drought, Lake Powell is Barely a Lake Anymore

The two largest reservoirs in the United States are now at their lowest levels since they were first created. After several decades of drought – with the past two years classified as intense drought in the US Southwest — both Lake Powell and Lake Mead are shrinking. Recent satellite images show just how dramatic the changes have been, due to the ongoing the climate crisis..
UTAH STATE
MIX 106

What is Idaho’s Most “Hippie” Town?

Idaho is not a state where you think of a lot of hippies, but alas we do have a hippie town - at least according to Thrillist. The website laid out the Best Hippie Town in Every State. Any guesses what Idaho's is?. First lets take a look at some...
IDAHO STATE
AccuWeather

Is 'Tornado Alley' shifting east?

Where is 'tornado alley?' It may be time to update the original definition of the area that gets frequent tornadoes, which was created before the turn of the century. On average, 1,200 tornadoes hit the United States each year, according to the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), and while twisters can happen at any time and in any state, the prevailing wisdom has held that most of the large twisters occur in Tornado Alley, an expansive area within the central U.S. designated by meteorologists in the mid-20th century. That definition may be changing.
ENVIRONMENT
NBCMontana

4.2 earthquake rattles southwest Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — A 4.2-magnitude earthquake centered in Wyoming rattled southwest Montana Wednesday morning. The epicenter was northeast of Yellowstone Lake. Yellowstone Tour Guides reported the earthquake was felt near the park's northeast and east entrances. Other reports came in from Livingston and Cooke City. There are no reports...
MONTANA STATE
KOWB AM 1290

128 MPH Wind Recorded in Wyoming, Local Wind Warning Record Set

The Riverton office of the National Weather Service is reporting a 128 mile-per-hour- wind gust earlier this week west of Clark, Wyoming. The agency says that gust was recorded on Monday:. Just for comparison, the National Weather Service defines winds of 74 miles per hour as "hurricane force." Meanwhile, the...
CLARK, WY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
431K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy