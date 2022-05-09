ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds odds, picks and predictions

By Skip Snow
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gfpn0_0fXistmY00

The Milwaukee Brewers (19-10) and Cincinnati Reds (5-23) meet Monday to open a 3-game series at Great American Ball Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Brewers vs. Reds odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Brewers lead 3-0 and have outscored the Reds 34-12.

Milwaukee leads the NL Central but is coming off back-to-back losses in Atlanta. The Brewers’ 4.76 runs per game rank second in MLB, but they scored just 2 runs in each of those setbacks against the Braves,

The Reds took 2 of 3 from the Pittsburgh Pirates over the weekend, notching their first series win of 2022. At 3.57 RPG, Cincinnati ranks as a bottom-third offense. The Reds’ 6.39 RPG allowed ranks last.

Brewers at Reds projected starters

RHP Brandon Woodruff vs. RHP Luis Castillo

Woodruff (3-1, 5.18 ERA) is lined up for his sixth start. He has a 1.19 WHIP, 3.0 BB/9 and 11.5 K/9 in 24 1/3 IP.

  • Facing the Reds for a second straight start: Allowed 3 runs on 4 H (12K) in 4 2/3 IP May 3.
  • Has struggled in 2 road starts this year but logged a 2.79 ERA in 23 road starts in 2020-21.

Castillo is coming off the IL (shoulder) for his first start of 2022. He notched a 3.98 ERA in 187 2/3 IP last season.

  • Threw 76 pitches in his final Triple-A rehab outing Wednesday.
  • Has held current Milwaukee batters to a .593 OPS.

Brewers at Reds odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated 8:26 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Brewers -180 (bet $180 to win $100) | Reds +145 (bet $100 to win $145)
  • Run line (RL): Brewers -1.5 (-103) | Reds +1.5 (-117)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 7.5 (O: +105 | U: -130)

Exclusive USA TODAY Network offer: Deposit $10 or more, get $200 in instant bet credits at Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Place your legal, online sports bets at Tipico. Let’s make this interesting. Bet now!

Brewers at Reds picks and predictions

Prediction

Brewers 4, Reds 3

The Reds are a lean, but with Castillo making his maiden voyage of 2022, PASS and try the run line.

Win your fantasy baseball league with BaseballHQ.com. For decades, BHQ has been helping players just like you win! Use the couple code SBW22 for 20% OFF full-season subscription. New customer offer; expires 6/30/2022. Subscribe today and start winning!

Milwaukee’s offensive numbers are buoyed by a .349 batting average on balls in play in high-leverage situation.

Cincinnati is at its best against right-handed pitchers, and Castillo is a very good righty who has excelled in his home yard in recent seasons.

Castillo coming off the IL sends this play into conservative territory for me unless a significantly better price on the Reds comes up. CONSIDER A PARTIAL-UNIT PLAY ON CINCINNATI +1.5 (-117).

Both starters have good numbers against opposing batters in this one. The Milwaukee bullpen is quite good, and the Brewer offense is out too far over its skis with its surface run numbers.

The UNDER 7.5 (-130) is a lean, but consider holding out for a tag of -125 or better.

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Reds Share A Sad Tweet After Series Win

Somehow, someway, the Cincinnati Reds managed to pull off a series win over the weekend against the Pittsburgh Pirates. This is a team that is off to its worst start in franchise history and has an MLB worst 5-23 record through its first 28 games. They lost several key pieces...
CINCINNATI, OH
MassLive.com

Don Orsillo to call Boston Red Sox’s game vs. Braves on Tuesday for TBS; Hazel Mae will be sideline reporter

Don Orsillo will call the Boston Red Sox’s game against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday for TBS. First pitch is at 7:20 p.m. at Truist Park. Orsillo, who worked as the Red Sox’s primary play-by-play announcer for NESN from 2001-15, now serves as the voice of the San Diego Padres. He also works games nationally for TBS, including the postseason.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX Sports

Hader gets 500th K, Brewers stop Reds' 2-game win streak

CINCINNATI (AP) — Josh Hader reached 500 career strikeouts, Luis Urías hit tying home run and made a clutch catch and the Milwaukee Brewers held off Cincinnati 5-4 Tuesday night to stop the Reds’ season-high, two-game winning streak. Jace Peterson broke a 1-1 tie in the sixth...
CINCINNATI, OH
Hoops Rumors

Former NBA player Adreian Payne dies at age 31

Adreian Payne, who played for three teams during his four-year NBA career, has died at age 31, according to Andrew Hammond of The Detroit Free Press. After four years at Michigan State, Payne was selected by the Hawks with the 15th pick in the 2014 draft. He only played three games for Atlanta before being traded to Minnesota, where he spent the next two-and-a-half seasons. His final NBA appearance came as a two-way player with the Magic during the first part of the 2017-18 season.
NBA
KSDK

Cardinals demote struggling shortstop DeJong to Memphis

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals are sending their struggling shortstop to AAA Memphis after a disappointing start to the 2022 season. On Tuesday the Cardinals announced they had optioned Paul DeJong to Memphis, and called up infielder Kramer Robertson. DeJong, 28, was an All-Star just three seasons ago in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Reuters

MLB roundup: Brewers' Christian Yelich hits for 3rd career cycle

May 12 - Tyler Stephenson doubled twice in the first two innings and drove in four runs to power the Cincinnati Reds past the visiting Milwaukee Brewers 14-11 Wednesday afternoon. Christian Yelich became the fifth player since 1900 with three career cycles when he tripled in Milwaukee's six-run ninth. All...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Woodruff
FOX Sports

Reds face the Pirates looking to break road skid

LINE: Pirates -139, Reds +118; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds will look to stop their 13-game road skid in a matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pittsburgh is 7-7 in home games and 13-16 overall. The Pirates have an 11-6 record in games when they record eight or more hits.
CINCINNATI, OH
theScore

Watch: Gavin Sheets' error leads Guardians broadcaster to swear on air

Sometimes, a play is just so bad that even the opposing broadcaster can't help but let the expletives fly. During the first inning of Monday's Chicago White Sox-Cleveland Guardians contest at Guaranteed Rate Field, White Sox right fielder Gavin Sheets gifted the visitors a run by muffing Owen Miller's routine fly ball. Guardians broadcaster Rick Manning obviously couldn't believe what he was seeing, because the shocked color commentator's only response to the play was blurting out "Are you shitting me?" on air.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Reds and Brewers meet, winner claims 3-game series

LINE: Brewers -200, Reds +169; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Both the Cincinnati Reds and the Milwaukee Brewers are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday. Cincinnati has gone 4-9 at home and 6-24 overall. The Reds have a 4-1 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Baseball#The Milwaukee Brewers#Tipico Sportsbook#The Nl Central#Braves#The Pittsburgh Pirates#Ip#Era
The Spun

Jets Reportedly Meeting With Former Bengals Veteran

Former Bengals defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi has reportedly spent the last two days visiting with the New York Jets, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. After signing a three-year, $40.5 million contract with the Chicago Bears back in March, Ogunjobi failed a physical examination and was forced back into free agency.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Giannis had nothing but praise for Horford after Game 4 confrontation

The Boston Celtics have Giannis Antetokounmpo in part to thank for Al Horford's career night Monday in Milwaukee. Early in the second half of Game 4 of Boston's Eastern Conference semifinals matchup with the Bucks, Antetokounmpo dunked over Horford and stared down the 35-year-old veteran, picking up a technical foul for taunting.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Pirates bring 1-0 series lead over Dodgers into game 2

LINE: Dodgers -237, Pirates +194; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates bring a 1-0 advantage into the latest game of the series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pittsburgh has an 11-15 record overall and a 6-6 record in home games. The Pirates are 9-1 in games when...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
NewsBreak
Twitter
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
numberfire.com

Victor Caratini sitting Wednesday for Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Vladimir Gutierrez and the Cincinnati Reds. What It Means:. Omar Narvaez is starting at catcher over Caratini and hitting seventh. numberFire’s models project Narvaez for 9.8 FanDuel points on Wednesday, and he...
MILWAUKEE, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Chris Olave throws out first pitch at Padres game

When you’ve made it to NFL stardom — or at least headed that way — you get to do some things we mere mortals can only dream of. Take former Ohio State, now turned New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave. Shortly after becoming a first-round NFL draft pick, he got to throw out the first pitch at a San Diego Padres game over the weekend. And yeah, I’m feeling good about me never getting a sniff at that one.
SAN DIEGO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

108K+
Followers
154K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy