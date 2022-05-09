ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Avalanche at Nashville Predators Game 4 odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
 2 days ago
The Colorado Avalanche and Nashville Predators meet for Game 4 of their 1st-round Western Conference playoff series Monday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The Avalanche lead the series 3-0. Puck drop is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we look at the Avalanche vs. Predators odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets.

The Avalanche look for the series sweep in Game 4, but they might have to do it without their starting goalie. G Darcy Kuemper left Game 3 after taking an inadvertent stick to the eye. Head coach Jared Bednar said it’s possible the goalie is available if the swelling goes down, but it’s likely G Pavel Francouz draws the start.

Predators goalie Connor Ingram was sharp in Game 2 when he took over starting duties for G David Rittich. However, he struggled in Game 3 as he was tagged for 6 goals on 41 shots. Starting G Juuse Saros remains sidelined with a lower-body injury, so Ingram likely gets another chance in Game 4.

Avalanche at Predators odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 8 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Avalanche -250 (bet $250 to win $100) | Predators +200 (bet $100 to win $200)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Avalanche -1.5 (+100) | Predators +1.5 (-125)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 6.5 (O: -130 | U: +105)

Avalanche at Predators projected goalies

Pavel Francouz (15-5-1, 2.55 GAA, .916 SV%, 2 SO – regular season) vs. Connor Ingram (1-2-0, 3.71 GAA, .879 SV%, 0 SO – regular season)

Francouz did a good job in relief of the injured Kuemper in Game 3. He allowed 2 goals on 20 shots in 40-plus minutes, helping his team to the victory.

Ingram was pounded for 6 goals on 41 shots, a much different performance than his Game 2 showing which saw he and the Preds lose 2-1 in overtime in Denver.

Avalanche at Predators picks and predictions

Prediction

Avalanche 3, Predators 2

The final win in a playoff series is often the most difficult one, and the Avalanche are going to get everything the Predators have. You cannot risk two and a half times your potential return on the favorite, especially in a game which is expected to be a close dogfight.

AVOID.

The PREDATORS +1.5 (-125) have been pushed to the brink, and have their backs to the wall. They’re either going to get blown out, and accept the sweep, or they’re going to throw everything and the kitchen sink at the Avalanche. I expect the prideful Preds to play as well as Game 2, and make the Avs work hard.

UNDER 6.5 (+105) is a great bet, especially at plus-money. We’re going to get a much lower scoring game. An elimination game will have the Avalanche playing it safe, and the Predators playing good defense and not taking a lot of chances. Look for a defensive slog similar to Game 2.

