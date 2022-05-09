ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami became F1's Super Bowl - but did the race live up to the hype?

By Laurence Edmondson
ESPN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI -- In the hours before the Miami Grand Prix, Formula One's paddock was teeming with VIPs, sport stars and celebrities. Everywhere you looked, famous faces emerged from the crowd. Tom Brady crossed paths with Michael Jordan in the Mercedes garage. David Beckham greeted the Williams sisters outside Red Bull. Pharrell...

The Independent

George Russell disagrees with Toto Wolff’s assessment of Mercedes’ ‘diva’ car

George Russell has called the Mercedes car a “killer” to drive and says Toto Wolff’s assessment of the car being a “diva” is an understatement.Wolff has described the Mercedes car as being on an ”edge” as Russell and Lewis Hamilton has struggled to come to grips with it this season.Mercedes are yet to crack Formula One’s new car regulations and have been left behind by Red Bull and Ferrari due to their problems with ‘porpoising’.“Toto is throwing the word ‘diva’ around a lot about the car - but that is an understatement because it is so unpredictable,” Russell said after...
MOTORSPORTS
Vogue Magazine

Formula 1, But Make It Fashion: Lewis Hamilton on the Miami Grand Prix (and More)

The stars shone brightly in Miami for the city’s inaugural Formula 1 Grand Prix race yesterday—Barack Obama, Michael Jordan, Venus and Serena Williams, Karlie Kloss, Bad Bunny, Pharrell, Hailee Steinfeld, and Tom Brady, to name just a few—but for die-hard F1 fans (okay, and maybe a few late converts via Netflix’s hit Drive to Survive series), the real action was above the Mercedes AMG Petronas garage. Seven-time world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton and his teammate George Russell, along with the team’s legendary principal, Toto Wolff, visited the Ritz-Carlton’s Silver Arrows Lounge after qualifying and before the race itself to discuss team strategy and offer their thoughts on everything from the track layout and conditions (“rubbish” was Russell’s frank opinion of the latter) to the recent difficulties the team has had with their car. (In short: After years of dominating Formula 1, Mercedes Petronas has been plagued this season by a new car with a range of technical issues, and Hamilton in particular has found himself in an odd position: Fighting for middle–of-the-pack points instead of podium finishes.)
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Christian Horner Believes Max Verstappen Is A Better Driver Than Lewis Hamilton – “Nobody Will Reach His Level”

Red Bull chief Christian Horner has admitted that he believes his driver Max Verstappen is a better driver than 7-time world champion Lewis Hamilton after now-teammate George Russell used his car last season to great success. Lewis Hamilton had to miss the Sakhir Grand Prix during 2021 because he caught COVID-19. The then-Williams driver Russell […] The post F1 News: Christian Horner Believes Max Verstappen Is A Better Driver Than Lewis Hamilton – “Nobody Will Reach His Level” appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: Paige VanZant's Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Saturday night was a huge night in the fighting world. We had a big UFC night in Arizona and a heavyweight battle featuring Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas. Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxing fighter Paige VanZant is no stranger to big fight nights. VanZant has also become a pretty popular figure outside of the fighting ring.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods’ Net Worth in 2022

Tiger Woods is considered to be one of the greatest golfers of all time, and he is one of the most well-known, famous, and successful athletes in history. In this post, however, we take a look at his journey to the top and Tiger Woods’ net worth in 2022.
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

'I don't respect Roger Federer like...', says former ATP star

Former Grand Slam champion Juan Carlos Ferrero says it is absolutely impressive what Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have been able to achieve and how long they have managed to stay at the top of the game. The three greats have marked an era of tennis and are considered the three best players in the history of tennis.
TENNIS
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Ferrari Chief Is Waiting For Red Bull To Run Out Of Money

Ferrari team principal Mittia Binotto is obviously disappointed in the 2-3 finish for the team at the Miami Grand Prix. But one thing he’s holding onto right now is the budget cap and how it could affect Red Bull as the season progresses. Max Verstappen has shown incredible performance as of late, continuing his victory […] The post F1 News: Ferrari Chief Is Waiting For Red Bull To Run Out Of Money appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MIAMI, FL
Top Speed

F1: Max Verstappen Storms to Victory in a Hot and Humid Inaugural Miami Grand Prix

The reigning F1 World Champion, Max Verstappen, raced superbly to take the win at the inaugural Miami Grand Prix. The Dutchman took the lead away from the Reds of Charles LeClerc and Carlos Sainz in the early stages of the race. It was only the safety car phase, 16 laps before the finish that could have altered Verstappen’s dominance on the quick Miami track, but Max kept his cool and got the job done.
MIAMI, FL
The Associated Press

Column: F1′s hyped 1st trip to Miami a money-losing success

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Grand Prix was hot, from the party scene to the weather, but it faced nearly impossible expectations. The celebrity watching was top level, certainly for a motorsports event. There was Paris Hilton, using a portable fan to cool herself as she danced in front of the McLaren garage on race day. Serena and Venus Williams holding hands as they navigated the pre-race grid in summer dresses. Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican entertainment icon, making a flashy entrance in an all-pink suit while hanging with Sergio Perez, Red Bull’s Mexican driver.
