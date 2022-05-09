ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tredegar: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By STATS Perform dba Automated Insights
kentuckytoday.com
 2 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Tredegar Corp. (TG) on Monday reported earnings of $16.4 million in its first...

www.kentuckytoday.com

Benzinga

Nuwellis: Q1 Earnings Insights

Nuwellis NUWE reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Nuwellis beat estimated earnings by 8.7%, reporting an EPS of $-0.42 versus an estimate of $-0.46. Revenue was up $8.00 thousand from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Yellow Q1 Earnings

Yellow YELL reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Yellow missed estimated earnings by 38.46%, reporting an EPS of $-0.54 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was up $62.00 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Innoviz Technologies: Q1 Earnings Insights

Innoviz Technologies INVZ reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Innoviz Technologies missed estimated earnings by 27.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.18. Revenue was up $1.05 million from the same...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Aecom profit rises 6% as it discloses Russia exit expense

Aecom ACM, +0.46% shares fell 3% in premarket trades Monday after it said its second-quarter net income increased by 5.6% to $41.6 million, or 29 cents a share, from $39.36 million, or 26 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted net income for the engineering and infrastructure company fell to 34 cent a share from 59 cents a share. The latest period included a $69 million pre-tax expense from Aecom's previously announced decision to exit its Russia business. Revenue fell 1.6% to $3.21 billion. Wall Street analysts expected Aecom to earn 78 cent a share on revenue of $1.63 billion, according to a survey by FactSet. Aecom reiterated its forecast for adjusted 2022 earnings of $3.30 to $3.50 a share, against an analyst target of $3.43 a share. Shares of Aecom are down 8% so far in 2022, compared to a 13.5% loss by the S&P 500.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Shares of Spanish steelmaker Acerinox soar after record profit

MADRID, May 11 (Reuters) - Shares of Spanish steelmaker Acerinox (ACX.MC)soared on Wednesday after the company reported its highest ever quarterly net profit as strong demand for steel boosted prices. The company posted a net profit of 266 million euros ($280 million), more than three times its result a year...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies XELA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-05-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Exela Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.10. Exela Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Lordstown Motors

Within the last quarter, Lordstown Motors RIDE has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Lordstown Motors has an average price target of $1.38 with a high of $2.00 and a low of $1.00.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Recap: GoHealth Q1 Earnings

GoHealth GOCO reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. GoHealth missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.09. Revenue was up $66.41 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: ClearPoint Neuro Q1 Earnings

ClearPoint Neuro CLPT reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ClearPoint Neuro beat estimated earnings by 15.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.2. Revenue was up $1.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Senseonics Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

Senseonics Holdings SENS reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Senseonics Holdings reported in-line EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was down $365.00 thousand from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Performance Food Group Q3 Earnings

Performance Food Group PFGC reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Performance Food Group reported in-line EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.51. Revenue was up $5.88 billion from the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: PDS Biotechnology Q1 Earnings

PDS Biotechnology PDSB reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PDS Biotechnology missed estimated earnings by 45.45%, reporting an EPS of $-0.32 versus an estimate of $-0.22. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

FUJIFILM Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

FUJIFILM Holdings FUJIY reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 02:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. FUJIFILM Holdings beat estimated earnings by 90.16%, reporting an EPS of $1.16 versus an estimate of $0.61. Revenue was down $118.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Playtika Q1 Performance, Q2 Outlook Lag Street Estimates

Playtika Holding Corp PLTK reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 6% year-on-year to $676.9 million, missing the consensus of $680.72 million. Average daily payer conversion increased to 3.2%. The casual portfolio revenue grew 20.7% Y/Y, constituting 52.5% of total revenue. The costs and expenses rose 9.4% Y/Y to $556.5 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Cidara Therapeutics Q1 Earnings

Cidara Therapeutics CDTX reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cidara Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 6.9%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.29. Revenue was up $4.70 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals ELDN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-05-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.68. Eledon Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

A Preview Of Matinas BioPharma Hldgs's Earnings

Matinas BioPharma Hldgs MTNB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-05-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Matinas BioPharma Hldgs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.02. Matinas BioPharma Hldgs bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For May 10, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Fox Corporation FOX to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $7.84 billion before the opening bell. Fox shares rose 1.3% to close at $30.97 on Monday. Groupon, Inc. GRPN reported weaker-than-expected results...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Amtech Systems: Q2 Earnings Insights

Amtech Systems ASYS reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Amtech Systems beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.07. Revenue was up $8.79 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

