COLUMBUS, OH (May 10, 2022) - The St. Paul Saints showed a lot of fight against the best home team in the league. Down two in the bottom of the ninth they tied the game up. Unfortunately, they couldn’t quite get it done in extra innings losing 7-6 to the Columbus Clippers on Tuesday night at Huntington Park. The loss drops the Saints to 15-14. In the top of the ninth with the Saints down 5-3 they tied it when the first four batters reached. Cole Sturgeon led off with a walk. Jermaine Palacios doubled him to third. Back-to-back RBI singles from Derek Fisher and Caleb Hamilton tied the game at five.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO