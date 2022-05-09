See how many historic sites in Wisconsin are at risk of flooding

ST CROIX FALLS, Wis. — Multiple rounds of powerful storms left their mark on Wisconsin Monday, with two confirmed tornados — an EF0 and EF1 — both touching down in the northeastern part of the state. On Tuesday, the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed the EF1 tornado...
An evacuation notice has been issued by the Wisconsin DNR for a wildfire burning in Burnett County. The wildfire is threatening East Swiss Township and the west side of Webb Lake, according to the evacuation report. The report says the near shelter is located at Danbury Casino. Webb Lake is...
Wisconsin is a state with something for everyone. Its diverse landscape includes big cities, small towns, forests, lakes, and rolling hills. As a result, there are plenty of opportunities for outdoor recreation, shopping, dining, and sightseeing. Wisconsin is also home to a number of national parks, including the famed Apostle Islands National Lakeshore. Additionally, families can enjoy the many kid-friendly attractions, such as the EAA Aviation Museum or the Henry Vilas Zoo.
Natural disasters happen all over the world. Normally in Minnesota and Wisconsin you'll see blizzards, tornadoes, wildfires, but how often do earthquakes occur?. Earthquakes aren't that common in Minnesota and Wisconsin, but they have happened. According to a geological survey from the University of Minnesota:. Most earthquakes occur when solid...
You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
One of the biggest mistakes I've ever made was moving to Iowa. I honestly can't believe what I've got myself into. I don't know what to do with all of the extra time I have, not having to sit in traffic, or all of the money I've saved because housing is affordable here.
I ran across this story from the archives of OutdoorLife.com from 2010. Besides being sad story, it is a classic tale of the shear force of Mother Nature and natural selection. Although there have been a number of these deadly lightning strikes killing herds of deer around the world, this...
The severe weather threat continues to diminish this evening. Fond du Lac is the only remaining county under the watch until 9 pm. Storms have been very slow to develop. There is a cap or a lid of warm air aloft. That cap is not allowing storms to fire right now. If that lid holds, storms will remain weak and isolated.
The Wisconsin fishing opener is Saturday and there are a few new regulations for the 2022 season the DNR wants anglers to be aware of. "For this Saturday you can harvest both species, but again in the northern part of the state muskies are not open until the end of May and small mouth bass cannot be harvested until mid-June," fisheries biologist Nate Thomas said. 'So make sure you're paying attention to the regulations for the waters that you're fishing and make sure you're following the rules."
The United States is in a period of historic inflation. The consumer price index rose by 8.5% over the 12 months ending in March 2022, the fastest increase in over four decades. Though it is not keeping pace with inflation, income is also on the rise in the United States. Personal income per capita in […]
The decision to release a man who served less than 25 years of an 80-year sentence for stabbing his wife to death in 1997 has angered her sisters and daughter and is becoming an issue in Wisconsin's governor’s race.
Let me rack up one more thing that I learned about when I moved to Duluth, harvesting smelt. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural resources: "Rainbow smelt, silver-colored fish about 6 to 9 inches long, is an exotic species to Lake Superior." The overall population has declined since the 1970s but still remains a popular pastime in the Northland.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Dunn County golf course suffered extensive damage after a line of severe storms moved through western Wisconsin Monday night. Volunteers are helping to clean up Whitetail Golf Course in Colfax. The course was hit hard by Monday’s storm with more than 100 trees lost...
Residents in 21 counties in central and eastern Wisconsin should be on the lookout for potential tornadoes through late Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather service issued a tornado watch effective through 9 p.m. for the following counties: Marathon, Portage, Waushara, Wood, Calumet, Manitowoc, Winnebago, Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Brown, Door,...
Located in Door County, Wisconsin the narrow passage known as Death's Door is situated between the tip of the Wisconsin peninsula and Plum Island in the waters of Lake Michigan. Shrouded in mystery, it was one of the only ways to get from the trading post in Green Bay, WI to the rest of the Great Lakes. Originally known as "Porte des Morts", how did this passage acquire such an ominous name?
