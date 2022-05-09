ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

See how many historic sites in Wisconsin are at risk of flooding

By Stacker
voiceofalexandria.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestigated how many historic sites are at risk of flooding...

www.voiceofalexandria.com

Comments / 0

Related
KARE 11

2 tornadoes confirmed in NE Wisconsin

ST CROIX FALLS, Wis. — Multiple rounds of powerful storms left their mark on Wisconsin Monday, with two confirmed tornados — an EF0 and EF1 — both touching down in the northeastern part of the state. On Tuesday, the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed the EF1 tornado...
SAINT CROIX FALLS, WI
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in Wisconsin

Wisconsin is a state with something for everyone. Its diverse landscape includes big cities, small towns, forests, lakes, and rolling hills. As a result, there are plenty of opportunities for outdoor recreation, shopping, dining, and sightseeing. Wisconsin is also home to a number of national parks, including the famed Apostle Islands National Lakeshore. Additionally, families can enjoy the many kid-friendly attractions, such as the EAA Aviation Museum or the Henry Vilas Zoo.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
98.3 The Snake

7 Reasons Why the End of the World May Be Coming to Idaho

The world is in a strange place and things that many thought they would never see or that would ever happen, have occurred in the last few years. There have been diseases spread across the globe, fires that stretch for miles, and giant bugs that parachute. Many of the things that people have witnessed or experienced are defining history, and many of these occurrences are more on the negative side. With so much doom and gloom in the world over the last few years, it makes one question, is the end of the world fast approaching? Here are some reasons, it may be happening sooner than later.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The KEY

Your history teacher never told you Japan bombed Oregon & Washington

Since the end of World War II, the debate on whether the Japanese planned or did not plan to invade Washington and Oregon with troops still rages on. Some say the Japanese had no intention of invading the U.S. because of the long distance across the Pacific Ocean, and others say they were likely wary of a long drawn out battle with armed Americans, as most households in rural areas at the time had a firearm (81 years later this topic is still highly debated).
OREGON STATE
KROC News

Hilarious R-Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Historic Sites#Stacker Com
94.1 KRNA

9 Reasons You Should Never Move to Eastern Iowa

One of the biggest mistakes I've ever made was moving to Iowa. I honestly can't believe what I've got myself into. I don't know what to do with all of the extra time I have, not having to sit in traffic, or all of the money I've saved because housing is affordable here.
IOWA STATE
WJON

Lightning Bolt Strikes And Kills Deer Herd In Wisconsin

I ran across this story from the archives of OutdoorLife.com from 2010. Besides being sad story, it is a classic tale of the shear force of Mother Nature and natural selection. Although there have been a number of these deadly lightning strikes killing herds of deer around the world, this...
KENOSHA, WI
WDIO-TV

New size, bag limits for 2022 Wisconsin fishing season

The Wisconsin fishing opener is Saturday and there are a few new regulations for the 2022 season the DNR wants anglers to be aware of. "For this Saturday you can harvest both species, but again in the northern part of the state muskies are not open until the end of May and small mouth bass cannot be harvested until mid-June," fisheries biologist Nate Thomas said. 'So make sure you're paying attention to the regulations for the waters that you're fishing and make sure you're following the rules."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Passage Known As “Death’s Door” is Home to Scores of Shipwrecks in Lake Michigan

Located in Door County, Wisconsin the narrow passage known as Death's Door is situated between the tip of the Wisconsin peninsula and Plum Island in the waters of Lake Michigan. Shrouded in mystery, it was one of the only ways to get from the trading post in Green Bay, WI to the rest of the Great Lakes. Originally known as "Porte des Morts", how did this passage acquire such an ominous name?
DOOR COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy