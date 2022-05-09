ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

See how many historic sites in North Dakota are at risk of flooding

By Stacker
voiceofalexandria.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestigated how many historic sites are at risk of flooding...

www.voiceofalexandria.com

Bring Me The News

North Dakota river towns bracing for possible dam failure

An intense effort to save towns near and along the Red River in far northeastern North Dakota is ongoing as a key dam has been pushed to the brink by rising water. Pembina in North Dakota and surrounding small towns are already inundated with flood waters. The river gauge at Pembina gave a reading of 51.5 feet Wednesday morning, which is more than 12 feet above flood stage and just 3.4 feet shy of the record crest set during the devastating floods of 1997.
POLITICS
Hot 97-5

North Dakota’s Latest Drought Monitor Shows Big Improvement

It was good to see and hear some lightning and thunder over the weekend. Although we picked up very little rain on Saturday and Sunday, it appears the Bismarck bubble has loosened its hold over Bismarck Mandan. More significant precipitation is expected today over the area where we could see...
BISMARCK, ND
State
North Dakota State
KX News

Gov. Burgum to survey flood impacts in northeast North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) – Gov. Doug Burgum on Monday will survey flooding in northeast North Dakota and meet with local leaders on flood response, including efforts to stabilize the Bourbanis Dam upstream of Cavalier. The governor and other state officials will visit with leaders from Grafton and Cavalier about flood impacts and response. Last week, the North […]
BISMARCK, ND
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
Cool 98.7

Another Snow Event(s) Possible For North Dakota This Week

Final snowfall totals from this past week's three-day snowstorm have been released by the National Weather Service in Bismarck. They include:. Bismarck had 18.3 inches of snow. Minot 36.0 inches of snow and they received another 10 inches yesterday. Regent 20.0 inches of snow. Dickinson had 29.2 inches of snow.
BISMARCK, ND
AccuWeather

Is 'Tornado Alley' shifting east?

Where is 'tornado alley?' It may be time to update the original definition of the area that gets frequent tornadoes, which was created before the turn of the century. On average, 1,200 tornadoes hit the United States each year, according to the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), and while twisters can happen at any time and in any state, the prevailing wisdom has held that most of the large twisters occur in Tornado Alley, an expansive area within the central U.S. designated by meteorologists in the mid-20th century. That definition may be changing.
ENVIRONMENT
KEYC

Thousands of southern Minnesota residents without power

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Severe weather has caused dozens of power outages across southern Minnesota and northwest Iowa. KEYC viewers have reported outages in Vernon Center, Lake Crystal, Mankato, North Mankato, and many other places. Xcel Energy says there are currently 18 outages in the Mankato area that impacts...
MANKATO, MN
KARE 11

Powerful May storms close schools, leave damage in their wake

CHISAGO COUNTY, Minn. — Minnesota's first 80-degree day is coming with some baggage in tow. Powerful thunderstorms from the Dakotas rolled across Minnesota and western Wisconsin Monday morning, bringing heavy rain, gusty wind and hail the size of tennis balls in some areas. In Chisago County, thunderstorms were severe...
CHISAGO COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Massive Ice Floes Damage Cabins Up North in Minnesota [watch]

While we have been dealing with warm, summer-like weather in southeast Minnesota, leftover massive ice floes from last winter have been causing problems up north. Ice-out (that date when the ice that accumulated on lakes over the winter has broken up enough that hearty Minnesotans can get out and navigate the open water with their boats) isn't quite the big deal here in our neck of the woods (mainly because Olmsted County is one of only four counties in the Land of 10,000 Lakes that doesn't have any naturally-occurring lakes), but it sure is in northern Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Severe storms threaten Minnesota again later Wednesday

Severe thunderstorms are expected to explode Wednesday afternoon somewhere in the area of eastern Nebraska, southeast South Dakota and northwest Iowa and then move north-northeast through southern Minnesota. The best chance for tornadoes is in southwestern Minnesota, with storms eventually moving from a discrete mode to a line segment that...
MINNESOTA STATE

