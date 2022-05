CHEYENNE – Wyoming missed one opportunity earlier this year to become the first state to have its own virtual currency. That hasn’t dashed the hopes of some cryptocurrency stakeholders and legislators. They still hope, via a second try, to beat out any other state in coming up with the first digital token tied to the value of an actual U.S. dollar. It’s believed that no other state was as far...

WYOMING STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO