Texas is the #5 state with the most historic sites at risk of flooding

By Stacker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestigated how many historic sites are at risk of flooding...

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
South Dakota near bottom of hospital system quality rankings

(The Center Square) – South Dakota is among the worst states in the nation for hospital safety, according to a new report. The Leapfrog Group ranked South Dakota 45th after analyzing nearly 3,000 acute-care hospitals across the U.S. for patient safety. The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit watchdog organization that assigns letter grades to hospitals based on safety and patient experience.
Frac sand business breaks ground on new site at Port of Caddo-Bossier

BOSSIER CITY, La. -- A company that will supply frac sand for the local oil and gas business broke ground Wednesday morning to signal construction on a 43-acre site at The Port of Caddo-Bossier. Performance Proppants is the parent company of the new tenant, Sunny Point Aggregates. Its sand and...
Contaminated soil cleanup continues in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Cleanup and soil mitigation has been ongoing since February at the site of the former Tronox/Kerr-McGee wood treating facility located on the south side of Green Street at Hamilton Rd. in Bossier City, and work is expected to continue through August. District 9 Bossier Parish Police...
