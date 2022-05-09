See how many historic sites in California are at risk of flooding

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
The US supreme court’s upcoming decision to reverse Roe v Wade (an early draft of which was leaked last week) doesn’t ban abortions; it leaves the issue to the states. As a result, it will put another large brick in the growing wall separating blue and red America.
At least 20 multimillion dollar mansions went up in flames in Orange County, California, on Wednesday afternoon as a fast-moving brush fire engulfed expansive homes overlooking the Pacific. The blaze - dubbed the Coastal Fire - ignited near a water treatment facility between Laguna Niguel and Laguna Beach at 2.44pm...
Fewer Americans are moving than ever before, according to recent U.S. Census Bureau data — but a new report says the people who are taking the plunge are flocking to some familiar cities. Houston, Las Vegas and Phoenix topped this year's edition of truck rental company Penske's annual Top...
(The Center Square) – California air regulators have unveiled a new plan to put the state on a path to achieving "carbon neutrality" by 2045 or sooner, outlining strategies to slash fossil fuel use in the coming years. The draft 2022 Climate Change Scoping Plan, released by the California...
PANAMA CITY — City commissioners are seeking an additional $5 million from the Department of Economic Opportunity to boost the Voluntary Home Buyout program after Hurricane Michael. The program is designed to acquire properties damaged by the Category 5 hurricane that are in high-risk flood areas and help property...
(The Center Square) – South Dakota is among the worst states in the nation for hospital safety, according to a new report. The Leapfrog Group ranked South Dakota 45th after analyzing nearly 3,000 acute-care hospitals across the U.S. for patient safety. The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit watchdog organization that assigns letter grades to hospitals based on safety and patient experience.
(The Center Square) — North Carolina property taxes ranked 13th best in the nation in a recent Tax Foundation analysis, a favorable rating that highlights a major factor behind the state’s booming real estate market. The Tax Foundation evaluated state and local taxes on real and personal property,...
(The Center Square) - Businesses across the country, particularly those in North Dakota, are the recipients of some of the pandemic's worst gifts, including continuing supply shortages and increased supply prices. March's producer-price index, a measure of supply conditions in the economy, increased 1.4%. Strong consumer demand is butting heads...
(The Center Square) – The City of Spokane Valley is spending $90,540 to survey 450 miles of streets to inventory the condition of pavement for prioritization of repair and maintenance projects. The city has contracted with StreetScan, a Massachusetts-based company, for the survey that is done every three years,...
The city of Los Angeles plans to require residents and businesses to reduce outdoor landscape watering from three days per week to two as California's drought deepens, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Tuesday.The planned restriction for Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers is less severe than a recent decision by the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California requiring some customers it supplies to cut watering to once weekly.The Los Angeles restriction is expected to take effect June 1 after receiving anticipated City Council approval.Garcetti said Los Angeles can be less restrictive than the other water district because to...
OAKLAND, Calif., May 12 (Reuters) - Facial recognition is making a comeback in the United States as bans to thwart the technology and curb racial bias in policing come under threat amid a surge in crime and increased lobbying from developers. Virginia in July will eliminate its prohibition on local...
PANAMA CITY BEACH — Local real estate agents say energy efficient homes are becoming more popular. However, the "green features" in these homes can be quite expensive, which could be a turnoff for some buyers since home prices in Bay County already are out of reach for many families.
May 11 (Reuters) - Wildfire fueled by exceedingly dry brush swept through the wealthy Southern California enclave of Laguna Niguel on Wednesday, destroying about 20 homes while scorching some 200 acres (80 hectares) and forcing evacuations, officials said. No injuries were reported. Though relatively small compared with some other major...
Tomorrow is the 153rd anniversary of the completion of the first transcontinental railroad in the United States. It is not an overstatement that the transcontinental railroad changed transportation in this nation completely. The Central Pacific Railroad (CPRR) began construction of the transcontinental railroad on January 8, 1863, and built east...
