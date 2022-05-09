See how many historic sites in California are at risk of flooding

The city of Los Angeles plans to require residents and businesses to reduce outdoor landscape watering from three days per week to two as California's drought deepens, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Tuesday.The planned restriction for Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers is less severe than a recent decision by the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California requiring some customers it supplies to cut watering to once weekly.The Los Angeles restriction is expected to take effect June 1 after receiving anticipated City Council approval.Garcetti said Los Angeles can be less restrictive than the other water district because to...

