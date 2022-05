It would appear that the state legislators, or at least those representing the areas where Pontiac and Vandalia correctional centers are located, don't really know any more about the situation of those prisons than the general public. If the town hall meeting Tuesday evening at Pontiac Township High School is any indication, there just doesn't seem to be much to report since the Illinois Department of Corrections transferred 171 inmates from PCC to Centralia.

