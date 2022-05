Over the past several months, iPhone 14 rumors have been popping up at a torrid pace. By the time WWDC 2022 comes around next month, we might already know all there is to know about the next iPhones. In fact, so much has already been revealed that the leaks are getting to be almost comically granular. For example, on Tuesday, display analyst Ross Young shared an incredibly specific detail about the new iPhone 14. According to Young, the screens on the iPhone 14 Pro models will be slightly larger than those of their predecessors.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO