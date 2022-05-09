Severe storms racing through Minnesota Monday morning

Severe thunderstorms are blasting through Minnesota this morning, with multiple warnings associated with a cluster of storms producing very large hail.

As of 7:40 a.m., an intense cluster of storms was located between Benson and Granite Falls and surging east-northeast at 65 mph. Hail the size of baseballs is possible within the warning, according to the National Weather Service.

Locations in the path of the storm include Clara City, Murdock, Kerkoven, Raymond, Prinsburg, Willmar, New London, Spicer, Brooten, Belgrade and Atwater.

"These storms are producing destructive winds and large damaging hail. A trained weather spotter reported tennis ball size hail," the warning says.

The storms are expected to continue moving east-northeast this morning.

Check back for updates.