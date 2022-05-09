ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Council funds car show, 5K run and small business marketplace

By Clara Harter
Santa Monica Daily Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Santa Monica may still be cash strapped, but Council members are nevertheless finding the discretionary funds to allocate towards what they feel are worthwhile community initiatives. In an April 26 meeting this included money for the Pico Youth and Family Center’s annual Classic Car Show, a...

Country
Iraq
