ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Shredder’s Revenge brings the TMNT beat-’em-up into the modern age

By Michael McWhertor
Polygon
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is stuck in a tricky position: It must play like the Konami-developed arcade beat-’em-ups of old, as you fondly remember them, but it needs to feel modern at the same time. After spending some time with a two-level demo of the new Ninja Turtles game,...

www.polygon.com

Comments / 0

Related
Polygon

New Love, Death & Robots trailer brings back the hardcore sci-fi anthology

Love, Death & Robots season 3 is just around the corner, and a new trailer reveals the upcoming animated shorts in the latest season. This season will have nine short films, including a sequel to the first season’s “Three Robots.” The snippets in the trailer show off epic space adventures, mice-commandeering armies, a seafaring quest, and of course, our three favorite robots examining the fall of humanity. Talk about range!
COMICS
ComicBook

Attack on Titan's Pieck Takes on Cosplay of Her Own Character

Attack on Titan only has a few episodes left before the anime adaptation comes to a close, with the series set to return for the third part of its final season. Before the curtain call of the Scout Regiment, the English voice actor for Pieck, Amber Lee Connors, took the opportunity to share some wild cosplay of the character that she brings to life. With Pieck becoming so tied to her Titan form that she sometimes has trouble walking on two legs, expect her to play a major role in the final installments dropping in 2023.
COMICS
ComicBook

Junji Ito Cosplay Darkly Brings Souichi to Life

This fall, one of the scariest manga series ever created is set to receive its first anime adaptation in Junji Ito's Uzumaki, a story that sees a remote town plagued by a curse unlike many others seen in the history of fiction. While Ito continues to create new scary stories long past the release of Uzumaki, one fan has decided to once again dive into the creator's past by creating some spooky Cosplay of one of the most notorious creations of the mangaka.
COMICS
ComicBook

Fullmetal Alchemist: The Avenging Scar Clip Previews Ed's Next Big Fight

Fullmetal Alchemist's story might have ended years ago, but that isn't stopping the anime franchise from making a major comeback via two new live-action sequels that set to retell the story of Edward and Alphonse Elric. With the first sequel set to arrive in Japan later this month, Scar is set to be the big antagonist of this new movie, and the May release has revealed a new clip that shows just how in over their heads the Elric brothers are when it comes to taking on this new threat.
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donatello
Person
Michelangelo
Variety

Nicolas Cage Tried to Build an $80 Million Film Studio in Las Vegas, But ‘Then Elon Musk Came In’

Click here to read the full article. Nicolas Cage revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that he once tried to get a movie studio built in Las Vegas and had even secured $80 million to do so. What went wrong? The actor said Elon Musk came to town and Las Vegas opted to put the money into the Tesla corporation instead of his desired movie studio. Cage lives in Las Vegas, and the city has been the backdrop for some of his films like “Leaving Las Vegas” and “Honeymoon in Vegas.” Cage won an Oscar for best actor for his performance...
LAS VEGAS, NV
BGR.com

This action-packed Netflix thriller has some viewers on the edge of their seats

Netflix’s Top 10 movies list inside the app can seem a little strange, at times. Often, there doesn’t seem to be much of a rhyme or reason to the way random movies seem to rocket up the streamer’s list. Like how titles as odd as 2019’s Rambo: Last Blood and 2005’s War of the Worlds are in the top three today. Recent days have also seen another somewhat random title, the 2018 movie How It Ends, climb the list as well.
TV & VIDEOS
GAMINGbible

Netflix Has Cancelled Yet Another Fan-Favourite Show

You have to admire Netflix's business model. It is, as far as I'm aware, the first streaming service out there that has tried getting people invested in shows, cancelling those shows, and then raising the cost of a subscription. Clearly, this is starting to catch up with the company somewhat....
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tmnt#Tribute Games#Game Feel#Game Mechanics#Video Game#Shredder#Konami#Shredder Krang
StyleCaster

The TikTok-Viral Zara Pink Dress Is Finally Back in Stock (Just in Time For Wedding Season)

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. TikTok has changed the way we shop and stay on top of trends. Its latest sartorial star? This $60 midi dress from Zara and honestly, what’s not to love? The midi dress features a thigh-grazing slit up the back and shoulder-blade cutouts that add a fun twist to the closet staple. Just one look and it’s clear why this dress alone has garnered more than a million views and hundreds of thousands of likes...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ComicBook

Sly Stallone Action Sequel Conquers Netflix Top 10

On Sunday, the month of May arrived, bringing with it quite a few new moves to Netflix's streaming lineup. Between those new additions, and a few major departures, the rotating Top 10 Movies list on Netflix looks a lot different as we begin this new week. Titles like Shrek and The Blind Side are gone, replaced by a few hard-hitting action films, including a couple in the same franchise.
MOVIES
Variety

Charlize Theron Posts First Look of Her Marvel Studios Debut in ‘Doctor Strange 2’

Click here to read the full article. Welcome to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Charlize Theron. Six days after the debut of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” Theron posted to Instagram the official first look of her as Clea, her character introduced in the mid-credits scene of the Marvel Studios film. Theron’s casting as Clea had been rumored for the last few weeks as word of the many surprises in “Multiverse of Madness” began to trickle through the internet. But Theron’s post marks the first time the Oscar-winning actor has acknowledged she’s playing the character. (Warning: The rest of this story...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
ComicBook

Sony Turning Best-Selling Novel Beasts and Beauty: Dangerous Tales into TV Miniseries

Sony has acquired the rights to best-selling author Soman Chainani's Beasts and Beauty: Dangerous Tales through its speciality film unit 3000 Pictures, with an eye toward adapting the book into a miniseries. The book, which was released in September 2021, was structured as an anthology collection that reimagined 12 classic fairy tales for a modern era, transforming the children's morality tales into stories "thrilling adventures of mystery, magic and rebellious hearts," per the description at Variety, where the news first broke. Chainani will write the pilot and serve as an executive producer on the project. Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum of Roth/Kirschenbaum Films are executive producing with Alyssa Altman as co-executive producer. Elizabeth Gabler and Aislinn Dunster are overseeing for 3000 Pictures.
TV & VIDEOS
Cinema Blend

Charlize Theron Shares First Official Images Of Her MCU Character, And She’s Dazzling

Warning: MAJOR SPOILERS for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are ahead!. Given who made up the lineup of Earth-838’s Illuminati, including John Krasinski as Mister Fantastic and Patrick Stewart as a new version of Professor X, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had already delivered enough on the cameo front. However, in the mid-credits scene, following Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange realizing he’d developed a third eye, the Master of the Mystic Arts was approached by Clea, who’s been a major player in the Doctor Strange comics for decades and is being played in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by Charlize Theron. Nearly a week after the sequel opened to the public, we now have some official images of Theron as Clea, and she looks dazzling!
MOVIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Quest’ On Disney+, Where Real Teens Complete Challenges To Save A Fictional Kingdom

In 2014, ABC aired the original version of The Quest; there, twelve adults were dropped into a scripted fantasy world and had to complete challenges. Now, eight years later, a version that involves teen contestants is streaming on Disney+. It’s almost as if these new contestants have been dropped in the middle of a scene without a script. That might be good, but it might also be a disaster.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Avatar The Last Airbender Cosplay Burns Bright With Fire Nation Katara

Avatar The Last Airbender has become one of the most beloved animated series of all time, with the story of Aang and Korra resonating amongst fans over the course of the bending franchise. With both television series having come to a close years ago, the franchise is looking to make a comeback with new projects from Avatar Studios as well as Netflix's upcoming live-action adaptation. Now, one cosplayer has taken us back to the days of the original series by recreating Katara's undercover nation while infiltrating the Fire Nation.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy