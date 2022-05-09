ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘American Idol': Noah Thompson Powers Through COVID-19 Infection With Two Covers

By Melinda Lorge
 2 days ago
Noah Thompson has soared through American Idol all season long. But on Sunday night (May 8), the Top 7 finalist found himself facing a unique and unexpected challenge. Going into the special Mother’s Day episode, the fan favorite found out that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Host...

