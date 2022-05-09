ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

GM: Teams Could Start Treating Wide Receivers Like Running Backs

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContracts for wide receivers have exploded over the past 15 months, which could lead to a change in how teams value the position. Fifteen months ago, Amari Cooper's $20 million per...

One veteran club boss called the 2022 draft “rational,” which I thought was spot on. “It didn’t seem like teams acted out of desperation,” he said. Teams really didn’t like the quarterback crop and so, after the Steelers picked Kenny Pickett 20th and said they’d give him a chance to win the job as heir to Ben Roethlisberger in camp, QBs were picked as backup plans: 74th (Desmond Ridder), 86th (Malik Willis) and 94th (Matt Corral). This puts zero pressure on teams to play any of these players this year. Willis, in particular, was seen by scouts as a project. Now, he can learn the position and the pro game, and if Ryan Tannehill plays poorly this year, Willis could be in position to challenge for the job in 16 months. If Willis had been a first-round pick, the clock would tick till he played—this year.
