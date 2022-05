US News & World Report has released its annual set of state-by-state rankings of top high schools, and schools in Kennebunk, Limestone, Cumberland, and Cape Elizabeth were among those at the top of the list in Maine. The publication said it reviewed about 24,000 public high schools around the US, including 113 from Maine. It reviewed the schools using six indicators, including college readiness, state assessment, and its education of underserved students. ...

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO