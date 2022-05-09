See how many historic sites in Kansas are at risk of flooding

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Storm damage across Kansas adds up fast in the aftermath of violent weather, but can a dollar amount be placed on how much destruction is caused by Mother Nature? According to the Kansas Insurance Department, the total storm loss data below comes from windstorm, tornado, hail and/or other weather-related claim losses for […]
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — Flash flooding has caused several roads to close in Northwest Arkansas Thursday, and as of Friday morning some have reopened. N Old Wire Rd is closed in Lowell, north of Alvin Seamster, and North of Gann Ridge Rd.
April 16 (UPI) -- A New Mexico wildfire responsible for thousands of evacuations and the deaths of an elderly couple has grown to more than 6,000 acres, firefighters say. The McBride Fire that has ravaged the village of Ruidoso, N.M., was measured late Friday at 6,185 acres, according to an update issued by state, federal and local fire agencies working with the Southwest Coordination Center.
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– The Rivera family nearly lost everything during the tornado that struck Andover and parts of Sedgwick County on Friday, April 29. The family had been renting a farm for nearly 18 months before the tornado hit. They were just one day away from closing the deal and becoming the property owners. The […]
Widespread flooding closed roads and stranded drivers Thursday. Here are some videos and images from viewers. Flooding at Wilson’s Creek near Rutledge Wilson Park. Courtesy Josh Campbell of Springfield. Honey Creek south of Highway FF has flooded Lawerence 1180, according to the Aurora Rural Fire Protection District. Flooding in Stone County, Missouri, Silver Lake Branch […]
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Much of the state will experience temperatures well above average over the next few days with highs near or above 90 degrees. A slow moving front will hang out in Kansas, but it is unlikely to produce any good chances for rain through midweek. Lows early...
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansans don’t have much time left to file property taxes, if you haven’t taken care of it already. The deadline to submit property taxes is midnight on May 10. If you can’t get everything in order by then, the Shawnee County Treasurer, Larry Mah, has a few options for you. He told […]
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water tower that sustained severe storm damage is being torn down Wednesday, May 11. Crews started tearing down the water tower, located in the Montara area at SW 65 and Westview, after the bowl of the tower caved in due to a storm that came through on Friday, April 29.
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Ron Smith is a fifth-generation Kansan, a native of Manhattan, an attorney practicing in Larned, a grandfather several times over, a Vietnam veteran and a civil war
The post Want to find real election fraud? Look at the history of Kansas, United States in 1800s appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Junction City leaders have been informed that the demolition of the East 6th Street Viaduct Bridge over Monroe Street and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks is slated to begin on or about July 13. City Manager Allen Dinkel provided the information. "KDOT is handling, that because Department of Transportation, because that is a highway route, Highway 57. "
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Even as the nation sets a record high for gas prices, it's not that way in Kansas or Reno County. "Reno County today is at $3.93 a gallon on average," said Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas on Tuesday. "A little bit less than the statewide average. Kansas is at $3.96. That's up 17 cents in the past week, up 28 cents from a month ago."
