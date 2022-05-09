See how many historic sites in Kansas are at risk of flooding

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Ron Smith is a fifth-generation Kansan, a native of Manhattan, an attorney practicing in Larned, a grandfather several times over, a Vietnam veteran and a civil war […] The post Want to find real election fraud? Look at the history of Kansas, United States in 1800s appeared first on Kansas Reflector.

KANSAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO