NEW YORK - The FDA announced strict new restrictions on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to the risk of rare and life-threatening blood clots. Now it's only recommended for people who can't get another vaccine or otherwise won't be vaccinated at all. CBS2's Jessica Moore spoke with a woman who says she wishes she knew about the side effects sooner.From smiling with her family to an agonizing hospital stay, 51-year-old Nicole Audia says the Johnson & Johnson vaccine sent her into a physical tailspin. "I was in the hospital for six weeks, out of work for 10. My heart will never be...

HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO