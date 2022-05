RJ Young discusses which teams with odds of +7500 or greater (according to FoxBet) could win the National Championship in 2023. The Penn State Nittany Lions are at the top of his list due in part to the return of Quarterback Sean Clifford. RJ also has two Big 12 schools, the Baylor Bears and the Oklahoma State Cowboys, and rounds out his list with the defending Pac 12 champion Utah Utes and a surprise team out of the SEC East in the Tennessee Volunteers.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO