ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Postal workers to collect food May 14

Apache Junction Independent
Apache Junction Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fHzak_0fXiXVFp00

The National Association of Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive will begin Saturday, May 14.

This year will mark the 30th anniversary of this event. Letter carriers walk through the community every day, often coming face to face with a sad reality for too many — hunger.

Each year on the second Saturday in May, letter carriers across the country collect non-perishable food donations from postal customers.

These donations go directly to local food pantries to provide food to people in their community who need help.

Participating in this year’s letter carrier Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is simple. Just leave a non-perishable food donation in a bag by your mailbox Saturday, May 14 and the letter carrier will do the rest.

Over the course of its 29-year history, the drive has collected more than 1.88 billion pounds of food, thanks to a postal service universal delivery network that spans the entire nation, including Puerto Rico, Guam and U.S. Virgin Islands.

The need for food donations is great. Currently, more than 42 million Americans are unsure where their next meal is coming from. More than 12 million are children who feel hunger’s impact on their overall health and ability to perform in school, and nearly 5.2 million seniors 60 and older are food insecure, with many who live on fixed incomes often too embarrassed to ask for help.

The postal food drive’s timing is crucial. Food banks and pantries often receive the majority of their donations during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday seasons. By springtime, many pantries are depleted, entering the summer low on supplies at a time when many school breakfast and lunch programs are not available to children in need.

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Car donation helps transport disabled veterans

A memorial bench now sits in front of the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center. A healing and blessing ceremony occurred near a memorial bench outside the Radisson. First Alert Forecast: Areas of showers again today!. Updated: 14 hours ago. As low pressure continues to move through today, areas of showers...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Pantries#Food Security#Food Banks#Non Perishable Food#Charity#Americans
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

5 Things More Deadly For Kids Than Those Banned Lawn Darts of the 1980s

The yard sale season has arrived and I can't help but wonder if you can find any of those "dangerous" lawn darts for sale in Grand Junction. Years ago, I used to collect lawn darts and look for them at garage sales because you couldn't buy them in stores. In case you don't know, Lawn Darts is an outdoor game we used to play that involved throwing a dart - with plastic wings on one end and a sharp metal point on the other end. Similar to the concept of horseshoes or cornhole, the object is to throw the dart toward a target in an effort to earn points and defeat your opponent. The sharp point sticks into the ground upon landing.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Apache Junction Independent

Apache Junction Independent

Apache Junction, AZ
570
Followers
853
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source serving the community of Apache Juction, Arizona, focusing on the city, its people and what makes it a unique place in the Valley of the Sun.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/apache-junction-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy