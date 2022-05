Summer warmth is on the way to New England this week. First we continue the start of the week with a couple of cold nights and cool days, then a warm up for all by midweek. A strong coastal storm is spinning off the Carolinas and this northeasterly airflow is influencing the southern and eastern parts of New England for a couple more days. That’s why it has been so windy too, as we are stuck between a strong high pressure center to the north and that low south. There’s plenty of sun again Tuesday, but just like today we have a continued gusty northeast wind and a cool marine influence over the next few days.

