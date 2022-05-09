ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, MI

Fed’s Bostic says can do “maybe two, maybe three” half point hikes, then assess

By Syndicated Content
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Reserve can stick to half point interest rate hikes for the next two to three meetings then assess how the economy and inflation are responding before deciding...

Fortune

Fed decision day rattles markets as investors worry that a giant ‘once-in-a-generation’ rate hike will actually be one of several this year

After a brutal April, the S&P 500 is on a modest winning streak so far in May. Those gains will be tested mightily today—a.k.a. “Fed decision day.”. The Federal Reserve wraps up its Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting this afternoon with the markets widely pricing in a 50-basis-point interest rate hike, which would equate to the central bank’s most aggressive move higher since the dotcom bubble days of 2000.
Reuters

Fed's Mester: road ahead will be bumpy for economy in inflation fight

May 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy will experience turbulence from the Federal Reserve's efforts to bring down inflation running at more than three times above its goal but policymakers must stay the course, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said on Tuesday. "I am optimistic there are still some good...
BUSINESS
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
TheStreet

Inflation Will Fall Soon, Economists Say

The economy could be past peak inflation rates as some supply chain constraints have eased and demand has declined, said Rick Rieder, chief investment officer of global fixed income at BlackRock. “Throughout the pandemic, strong disposable #income and limited services spending fueled consumer #spending on goods and high goods volumes...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Britain and the US are ALREADY in recession and the Bank of England must CUT interest rates tomorrow, says ex-member of rate-setting committee

The UK economy is already in recesssion and the Bank of England should slash interest rates tomorrow, a former member of the rate-setting committee has claimed. Professor David Blanchflower, who sat on the Bank's Monetary Policy Committee between 2006 and 2009, insisted it would be an 'error' for interest rates to be raised further.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Federal Reserve announces biggest interest rate hike since 2000

The Federal Reserve moved to tamp down soaring inflation in the US on Wednesday, announcing the sharpest rise in interest rates in over 20 years. The Fed’s benchmark interest rate was raised by 0.5 percentage points to a target rate range of between 0.75% and 1%. The hike is the largest since 2000 and follows a 0.25 percentage point increase in March, the first increase since December 2018.
BUSINESS
CNBC

U.S. dollar touches 20-year high as markets shun risk

The U.S. dollar reached a new 20-year high on Monday as risk-off sentiment stemming in part from concerns over the Federal Reserve's ability to combat high inflation boosted the greenback's safe-haven appeal. The dollar has risen for five straight weeks as U.S. Treasury yields have climbed on expectations the Fed...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Stock carnage, Fed’s Powell inflation apology points to policy defeat

U.S. stocks plummeted to lows not seen in over a year on Monday, a downward continuation of selling, as investors grow more worried about inflation and a recession despite promises by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who sympathized with the American public grappling with sky-high gas and food prices. Ticker...
STOCKS
Reuters

U.S. dollar drops, euro rises as markets look to ECB

WASHINGTON, April 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar eased back from a nearly two-year high on Wednesday as the euro reversed course and turned positive ahead of a policy-setting meeting at the European Central Bank on Thursday. Against a basket of six major currencies , the dollar fell to 99.888,...
MARKETS

