Storm Tracker Forecast: Chilly & wet start to your work week

actionnewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBundle up, grab your umbrella, and give yourself extra time to get...

www.actionnewsnow.com

WHIO Dayton

Another warm, sunny day; Storms at times this weekend

TODAY: A great day! Start off the day with temperatures on either side of 60, according to Storm Center 7 Kirstie Zontini. Skies will remain sunny but you may notice a little haze from the New Mexico and California wildfires. Highs are expected in the mid to upper 80s. FRIDAY:...
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 5/11 Wednesday forecast

Forecast: Today we'll see increasing clouds with highs around 70 again. Some clouds stick around tonight, but it will remain mild with temps only falling into the 50s. Tomorrow will start off with some clouds and patchy drizzle, then we'll see breaks of sun into the afternoon. Expect highs around 70 again.Looking ahead: Friday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and highs around 70. As for this weekend, we'll see sct'd showers on Saturday and isolated showers on Sunday with highs in the 70s.
ABC Big 2 News

Fire weather warning for several counties in the Basin

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The National Weather Service says that several counties in the area are under a Red Flag Warning, meaning that the weather conditions we’re experiencing could lead to brush fires. In a recent news release, the NWS says that a Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either […]
Great Bend Post

Monday's Weather

Sunny, with a high near 96. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Clear, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Tuesday. Sunny, with a high...
Phys.org

10,000 observations: Mountain Rain or Snow citizen scientists hit milestone

When the 10,000th observation was submitted to Mountain Rain or Snow on the morning of March 15th, wet snow was falling on much of the Sierra Nevada. The National Weather Service was predicting slick mountain passes and possible delays due to rain for commuters in the city, but Mountain Rain or Snow observers were eager to share real-time updates of precipitation. What is falling from the sky right now? This season (since November 2021), nearly 1,800 weather spotters have signed up to help answer this question. Their dedication and curiosity has resulted in 10,000 observations of rain, snow, and mixed precipitation in just four and a half months.
