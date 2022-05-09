Storm Tracker Forecast: Chilly & wet start to your work week

When the 10,000th observation was submitted to Mountain Rain or Snow on the morning of March 15th, wet snow was falling on much of the Sierra Nevada. The National Weather Service was predicting slick mountain passes and possible delays due to rain for commuters in the city, but Mountain Rain or Snow observers were eager to share real-time updates of precipitation. What is falling from the sky right now? This season (since November 2021), nearly 1,800 weather spotters have signed up to help answer this question. Their dedication and curiosity has resulted in 10,000 observations of rain, snow, and mixed precipitation in just four and a half months.

ASTRONOMY ・ 16 HOURS AGO