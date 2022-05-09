ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wenatchee, WA

A shooting in Wenatchee leaves one man dead and an officer injured

By Sophia Lesseos
nbcrightnow.com
 2 days ago

WENATCHEE, WA - One man is dead and a Wenatchee Police Officer is injured after a shooting on Saturday morning, according to North Central Washington Special Investigations Unit. Around 8:27 a.m. Wenatchee Police Officers...

www.nbcrightnow.com

KIRO 7 Seattle

Police investigating after suspect shot in the face during carjacking in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Detectives with the Puyallup Police Department are investigating after a suspect in a carjacking was shot in the face on Saturday night. At about 11:15 p.m., Puyallup officers responded to the Arco gas station located in the 4300 block of South Meridian Street after a man called 911 and reported that he had been assaulted during an attempted robbery.
PUYALLUP, WA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
CBS News

Mother and teen arrested after 3 kids found dead in Los Angeles home

Three children were found dead at a Los Angeles home over the weekend and their mother and a teenager were arrested, police said Monday. Officers responded to a call reporting an assault at the home in the San Fernando Valley Sunday morning and found three unresponsive children, said Officer Lizeth Lomeli, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.
LOS ANGELES, CA
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Vicky White news - latest: 911 call reveals Alabama correction officer blamed Casey White for police chase

Dramatic police footage captured the moment capital murder suspect Casey Cole White was apprehended in Indiana and his prison guard lover Vicky White’s body was pulled from their crashed vehicle.A 10-day nationwide manhunt for Ms White, a 56-year-old corrections officer from Alabama, and White, an inmate serving a 75-year sentence and awaiting trial for murder, ended on Monday evening with a car chase and crash in Evansville. Ms White died from what a coroner ruled to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and White was taken into custody.As he was handcuffed, White allegedly told officers to help his “wife” and...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
KIRO 7 Seattle

Burglary suspect dies in University Place horse trailer fire

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — A suspect in an attempted burglary in Fircrest was killed in a Sunday night fire in University Place. At 7:39 p.m., Fircrest police were called to a burglary in progress after a homeowner called 911 to report that a man tried to push his way into their house and then ran into the woods south of the home, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
KING-5

Child found abandoned in hotel

Lakewood police found a toddler abandoned in a room at the Towneplace Suites off Pacific Hwy after 1 AM. They also found a pile of drugs and counterfeit money.
LAKEWOOD, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Auburn police investigate high school restroom assault

AUBURN, Wash. — The father of a high school student in Auburn is coming forward with video of his son being attacked in a school bathroom. The seven-second video shows Jerrome Lavallie’s 14-year-old son being beaten up in a Auburn High School restroom last Friday. “The beating went...
AUBURN, WA
CBS Philly

Man Shot By Philadelphia Police After Attacking 2 Officers With Screwdriver At 39th District Headquarters: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating after an officer shot a man inside the 39th District Headquarters. This is after they say a man attempted to stab an officer with a screwdriver. The situation all unfolded just after 9 a.m. Wednesday inside the 39th District. Police say a 23-year-old man entered the building on Hunting Park Avenue in Nicetown wearing a mask. He walked up to a glass barrier in the lobby and asked the officers something. Police say they couldn’t hear what he wanted, so they opened a locked door to their operations room. That is when police say he...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Crash, car fire cause miles-long backup on WB I-90

EVERETT, Wash. — Two incidents on westbound I-90 into Seattle caused a miles-long backup Tuesday morning. Three lanes of westbound I-90 were blocked just before the ramp to northbound I-5 due to an earlier car fire. In addition, there was a crash on westbound I-90 at the west portal...
SEATTLE, WA

