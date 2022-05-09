See how many historic sites in Minnesota are at risk of flooding

While we have been dealing with warm, summer-like weather in southeast Minnesota, leftover massive ice floes from last winter have been causing problems up north. Ice-out (that date when the ice that accumulated on lakes over the winter has broken up enough that hearty Minnesotans can get out and navigate the open water with their boats) isn't quite the big deal here in our neck of the woods (mainly because Olmsted County is one of only four counties in the Land of 10,000 Lakes that doesn't have any naturally-occurring lakes), but it sure is in northern Minnesota.

