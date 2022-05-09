ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

See how many historic sites in Minnesota are at risk of flooding

By Stacker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestigated how many historic sites are at risk of flooding...

KEYC

Thousands of southern Minnesota residents without power

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Severe weather has caused dozens of power outages across southern Minnesota and northwest Iowa. KEYC viewers have reported outages in Vernon Center, Lake Crystal, Mankato, North Mankato, and many other places. Xcel Energy says there are currently 18 outages in the Mankato area that impacts...
MANKATO, MN
MIX 108

Watch: Crazy Early May Hail Storm Hits Minnesota

As we finally move in to some warmer temperatures, a powerful May storm hit Minnesota and caused some damage with large size hail. Minnesota has had their fair share of crazy weather events from the great Duluth flood of 2012 to the Halloween blizzard of 1991, This storm is nowhere in comparison. However, it was pretty crazy seeing the size of the hail.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Severe storms threaten Minnesota again later Wednesday

Severe thunderstorms are expected to explode Wednesday afternoon somewhere in the area of eastern Nebraska, southeast South Dakota and northwest Iowa and then move north-northeast through southern Minnesota. The best chance for tornadoes is in southwestern Minnesota, with storms eventually moving from a discrete mode to a line segment that...
MINNESOTA STATE
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
Sasquatch 107.7

Massive Ice Floes Damage Cabins Up North in Minnesota [watch]

While we have been dealing with warm, summer-like weather in southeast Minnesota, leftover massive ice floes from last winter have been causing problems up north. Ice-out (that date when the ice that accumulated on lakes over the winter has broken up enough that hearty Minnesotans can get out and navigate the open water with their boats) isn't quite the big deal here in our neck of the woods (mainly because Olmsted County is one of only four counties in the Land of 10,000 Lakes that doesn't have any naturally-occurring lakes), but it sure is in northern Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Powerful May storms close schools, leave damage in their wake

CHISAGO COUNTY, Minn. — Minnesota's first 80-degree day is coming with some baggage in tow. Powerful thunderstorms from the Dakotas rolled across Minnesota and western Wisconsin Monday morning, bringing heavy rain, gusty wind and hail the size of tennis balls in some areas. In Chisago County, thunderstorms were severe...
CHISAGO COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Twin Cities included in severe thunderstorm watch Monday morning

Nasty storms producing giant hail Monday morning has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a severe thunderstorm watch that includes the Twin Cities until 1 p.m. Counties in the watch include: Aitkin, Anoka, Benton, Carver, Chisago, Crow Wing, Douglas, Hennepin, Isanti, Kanabec, Kandiyohi, McLeod, Meeker, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Pine, Pope, Ramsey, Renville, Scott, Sherburne, Sibley, Stearns, Stevens, Swift, Todd, Washington and Wright.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
KROC News

Strange But True, Minnesota – Do Not Shower During A Thunderstorm

Southeastern Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, and the whole Midwest, get more than its fair share of severe thunderstorms, and since they're likely this week, its important to know it's true, you shouldn't shower during a thunderstorm. Don't Shower During A Thunderstorm Is Bunk, James!. I swear it's a real thing. I...
FOX 21 Online

Jumping Worms In Minnesota: How To Stop The Spread

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – The University of Minnesota is asking for the public’s help in stopping the spread of the “highly invasive” jumping worm. The U says with summer on the way and more people getting into activities like gardening and fishing, now is the time to make sure you are checking what worms you are using.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

4 Easy Ways To Attract Orioles In Minnesota Yards

A popular bird that fills our neighborhoods in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois with beautiful songs are in flight and migrating. If you'd love to have these gorgeous, orange birds show up in your backyard this summer, below are 4 tips that will help them find your house. When do...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Eastern Minnesota Communities Clean Up After Day Of Storms: ‘The Devastation Was Too Much To Take In’

Originally published on May 9 CENTER CITY, Minn. (WCCO) — Storms pulled through Minnesota in two rounds Monday, bringing with them large hail and strong wind gusts. The southern end of Chisago County was hit the hardest, with downed power lines, uprooted trees and ripped-up sheds left in the storm’s wake. Straight-line winds came through the northeastern lake towns of Center City, Shafer and Lindstrom at about 10:30 a.m., uprooting giant trees across the area. When the storm came through, the winds came right over South Center Lake. A giant, red Adirondack chair — a photo op spot for people who drive through...
CENTER CITY, MN
Weather
Politics
FEMA
Environment
Bring Me The News

Chances for severe storms, record heat this week in Minnesota

A wet start to Mother's Day signals the beginning of a warmer, stormier and much more humid pattern for Minnesota. After morning showers in the Twin Cities, thunderstorms are expected to redevelop later Sunday in the eastern Dakotas before moving into western Minnesota. Some of those storms could be severe, with large hail the primary threat.
1520 The Ticket

The Remarkable Way a Storm Can Help Green Up Your Lawn in Minnesota

One of the best things to help green up lawns here in Minnesota in the spring is to hope a few thunderstorms rumble our way. Ah, spring in Minnesota. That time of year when the snow has finally melted and your lawn is starting to dry out after that cold, soggy and windy April. But if your lawn is like mine, it's still kind of patchy and dead-looking. How do you get it to turn green again? Wait for a thunderstorm.
ROCHESTER, MN
Bring Me The News

Bison could soon be roaming land near Shakopee again

A plan to reintroduce bison on tribal land near Shakopee is under development. Questions remain on where, when, how and how many bison will be reintroduced, a spokesperson for the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community told Bring Me The News. According to Scott County Administrator Lezlie Vermillion, roadway pull-outs for viewing...

